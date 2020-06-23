Aldi rolls out curbside grocery pickup in Northwest Indiana

You are the owner of this article.
Aldi has launched curbside grocery pickup at multiple locations in Northwest Indiana.

The Germany-based no-frills discount supermarket chain aims to offer curbside pickup in which employees load groceries ordered online into customers' cars in 600 locations nationwide by the end of July, after a pilot program in test markets around the country. The service is now available in Porter, Valparaiso, Merrillville, Hammond, Michigan City and Lansing.

“Our curbside grocery pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said.

“We are always looking for ways to make the Aldi shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”

Many other Region supermarkets, including Strack & Van Til, Jewel-Osco, and Meijer, have been offering curbside pickup for years. It's taken off in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as people look to practice social distancing to avoid spreading the highly contagious virus that's killed more than 120,000 Americans and more than 470,000 people worldwide thus far.

Customers can place orders on Aldi's website or mobile app, selecting a pickup time when they check out. The grocery chain is designating parking spots for curbside pickup of any items in the store, including produce, meat, dairy, baked goods, and liquor.

For more information, visit shop.aldi.com.

