Aldi to open new LaPorte supermarket

Aldi is relocating its LaPorte store to a newly built location.

The Germany-based supermarket chain moved its LaPorte grocery store from 234 W. Ind. 2 to 199 Pine Lake Ave.

The existing location near Healthy Life LaPorte, Walgreens, Dunham's Sports and Rural King closes for good on Wednesday. The new store near Kroger, Centier, Pizza Hut and Lily Lake opens on Thursday.

The first 100 customers in line when it opens Thursday get a gift bag, a gift card and a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card in sweepstakes.

“We are excited to provide local shoppers a revamped and refreshed ALDI store designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Laura Bauer, regional vice president for ALDI. “We are always looking out for the needs of our shoppers, and decided to move our LaPorte store to allow more room for added fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices, which our loyal shoppers know and love.”

The fast-growing chain is on track to become the third largest retailer by store count by the end of the year with 2,200 stores in 38 states. It's known for low prices and Spartan efficiency, such as by having fewer employees and more store brands than most groceries, and by requiring customers to put a quarter in the shopping cart corral to ensure they return it.

It also offers a wide variety that includes gluten-free and plant-based foods, as well as dairy alternatives and imported European cheeses. It also carries home goods, candles and other items.

Most Aldi stores have about 12,000 square feet of space, which is smaller than traditional supermarkets and which Aldi says makes it easier to navigate.

The new LaPorte store will have the same operating hours between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.