Alexa now can control more features in Ford vehicles

Amazon's Alexa now can turn on the defroster in a growing number of Ford vehicles with a verbal statement like, "Alexa, my windshield is foggy."

Ford, a major Calumet Region employer, is more widely rolling out Alexa Built-In control in which the digital personal assistant can be told to turn on air conditioning or otherwise adjust the car's features. It uses artificial intelligence to learn what terms like "cozy" or "full blast" specifically mean to individual drivers.

“Ford pioneered SYNC in-vehicle voice technology, and Amazon’s Alexa voice AI continues to advance the industry with more innovative, personalized experiences,” said Yvonne Gloria, supervisor, Ford Core Speech Technology. “We are making it even easier for drivers to stay focused on driving by using more voice commands because you can now train your vehicle to do tasks based on your preferences and how you naturally speak.”

Ford, which employs thousands of workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, first brought Alexa to its vehicles in 2017. After a JD Power survey found 80% of consumers want the same voice service in the car as they have at home, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker has been expanded the service in more and more vehicles, including the 2022 F-150, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E, Edge, Expedition, Nautilus and Navigator. It will next be the electric version of the F-150.

“We are always working to improve the in-cabin experience, and core to that is making it easier for customers to naturally interact with Alexa,” said John Scumniotales, GM and director for Amazon Smart Vehicles. “The enhanced Car Control features offer customers a new level of personalization—and demonstrating this functionality with Ford is an important step toward our vision of conversations with Alexa feeling as familiar as speaking with a family member or friend sitting in the passenger seat.”

Alexa can be used in a growing list of Ford and Lincoln vehicles to navigate listen to music, add items to a shopping list or control smart home devices. Amazon customers with Ford vehicles can tell Alexa to find the nearest gas station, call a loved one or play a playlist.

It can be used for hands-free interactions that keep one's eyes on the road. Drivers can use the service for more and more vehicle functions, including to check the vehicle range or tire pressure or lock or unlock their doors.

