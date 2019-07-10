Alliance for American Manufacturing president to talk tariffs at Calumet Area Industrial Commission

Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul will talk tariffs and trade at an upcoming Calumet Area Industrial Commission meeting.
Paul will give a talk entitled "U.S. Tariffs & Trade, Where Are We Headed?" at the next CAIC business luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the United Auto Workers Local 551 union hall at 13550 S. Torrence Ave. in Hegewisch on Chicago's far South Side, just across the state line from Hammond.
"Tariffs on imported steel and aluminum have been in effect for more than a year," the Calumet Area Industrial Commission said in a news release. "The United States has also placed tariffs on some Chinese products, with more possibly on the way. Plus, it was recently announced that tariffs have been placed on steel imported from Vietnam.
"In the upcoming weeks, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, an updated version of NAFTA, could be debated in Congress. The administration is also considering tariffs or quotas on imported automobiles and parts as it seeks to negotiate trade deals with Japan and the European Union. We will explore what the current state of tariffs means for American manufacturing and workers."
A Rensselaer native, Paul leads AAM, a collaborative effort between the United Steelworkers union and some of the nation's top manufacturers to lobby for American manufacturing.
He served as a member of the White House Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, wrote a chapter of the 2013 book ReMaking America, hosts the Manufacturing Report podcast, and serves as the board chairman of the National Skills Coalition, on the Board of Visitors of the Political Science Department at Pennsylvania State University, and on the Leadership Council of the Alliance for Manufacturing Foresight.
The event costs $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Lunch will be catered by Steve's.
For more information or to register, visit calumetareaindustrial.com or call 773-928-6000.