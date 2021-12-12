Alliance for American Manufacturing releases Made in America Holiday Gift Guide

Big-box stores and shopping malls are stocked with row after row of products manufactured abroad in lower-wage, lower-cost countries like China.
But it's still possible to buy gifts made by American workers in the United States.
The Alliance for American Manufacturing, a joint initiative of the United Steelworkers union and leading manufacturing companies, released its eighth annual holiday gift guide highlighting products that were made in America. It's previously featured Northwest Indiana companies like the Hoosier Bat Co. in Valparaiso.
"The guide seems especially valuable this year, as big box store shelves are unusually bare due to supply chain issues and shortages of imported products. This crisis is a reminder about why it’s so important for our national and economic security that the United States is able to make stuff right here at home," the Alliance for American Manufacturing said. "By shopping Made in America this holiday season, you can help strengthen American manufacturing and support good factory jobs. But best of all, these American-made gift ideas are just really cool."
This year's gift guide recommended Zipp Wheels, a bicycle parts manufacturer in Indianapolis that makes durable bike wheels that perform in all the elements. Its other Indiana recommendation was for Polywood, which makes Chaise lounges, Adirondacks, gliders, rocking chairs and other furniture products with a 20-year warranty in Syracuse.
In Illinois, it recommends robes and ice cream scoops from Happyware Co. in Chicago.
"Founded by Dominican American entrepreneur Ada Rojas, Vecina Couture’s luxurious robe calls upon Old World glamour with a very New World perspective," according to the gift guide. "This premium satin ankle-length robe boasts inseam side pockets, side slits, an interior tie, an attached belt that you can’t lose, and cleverly cinched cuffs to keep sleeves in place. The robe sets, which are cut and sewn in Chicago, include a matching satin headband."
In neighboring Michigan, the Alliance for American Manufacturing featured Paper Sprouts' handcrafted paper flowers embedded with flower seeds and Michigan Mittens that play off how the state looks like a mitten.
For more information, visit www.americanmanufacturing.org.