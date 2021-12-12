Alliance for American Manufacturing releases Made in America Holiday Gift Guide

Big-box stores and shopping malls are stocked with row after row of products manufactured abroad in lower-wage, lower-cost countries like China.

But it's still possible to buy gifts made by American workers in the United States.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing, a joint initiative of the United Steelworkers union and leading manufacturing companies, released its eighth annual holiday gift guide highlighting products that were made in America. It's previously featured Northwest Indiana companies like the Hoosier Bat Co. in Valparaiso.

"The guide seems especially valuable this year, as big box store shelves are unusually bare due to supply chain issues and shortages of imported products. This crisis is a reminder about why it’s so important for our national and economic security that the United States is able to make stuff right here at home," the Alliance for American Manufacturing said. "By shopping Made in America this holiday season, you can help strengthen American manufacturing and support good factory jobs. But best of all, these American-made gift ideas are just really cool."