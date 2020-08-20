 Skip to main content
Alliance Steel moves headquarters, service center to Gary in $20 million project that brought scores of jobs
GARY — ATCO-Gary Metals Technologies shuttered its sheet metal manufacturing factory at the prominent intersection of U.S. 12 and Interstate 65 in downtown Gary two years ago.

But the hulking, nearly 300,000-square-foot factory building didn't sit empty for long.

Alliance Steel invested nearly $20 million to relocate its corporate headquarters and open a new, highly automated, state-of-the-art service center in Gary, where it plans to employ up to 130 workers. It's already hired 90 at the plant at 2700 E. Fifth Ave. in Gary, where it processes and distributes steel that's used in commercial buildings, office ceilings, lawnmower blades, satellite dishes, Mercedes-Benz cars and many other products.

The company relocated from Bedford Park, Illinois, to Indiana upon the advice of their former landlord Marty Flaska, who moved his own company, Hoist Liftruck, from Bedford Park to East Chicago.

"This project started four years ago, trying to find a new space for our growing company," Alliance Steel President and CEO Andrew Gross said. "We were operating out of four separate buildings, utilizing 160,000 to 170,000 square feet, so we really needed to consolidate for efficiency. We were searching industrial areas mostly on the southeast side of Chicagoland on the border, but we had no luck and no help from the state."

Alliance Steel invested in a new service center in Gary that includes state-of-the-art equipment, including slitters, levelers and shearing. The facility also includes corporate offices, temperature-controlled coil storage bays and massive warehouses filled with piles of steel coil for as far as the eye can see.

"We needed to put all of our extremely large processes in place," Gross said. "We thought of the building as a blank canvass. We hired engineers to make sure the building is sound and could handle 80,000 to 90,000-pound coils. So we set out to completely redo the facility and make it ours. We added 11 new overhead cranes and demolished portions of the building. We installed four major processing lines and several thousand amps of power in the facility."

The company buys steel from U.S. Steel's Gary Works mill just across the street, as well as ArcelorMittal, AK Steel, Nucor Indiana, Big River Steel in Arkansas, and NLMK at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. Not wanting to be too dependent on the automotive sector, it serves a diverse array of industries.

The Gary location is ideally situated between suppliers and customers, Gross said.

"These are truly unprecedented times," Gross said. "I truly think we're doing better than most in these COVID times. We are here and we are here to stay. After 42 years in this business, I think I can finally say I have arrived."

The facility is capable of processing thousands of tons of steel. Services include slitting, cutting to length, stretcher leveling, and laser cut parts.

"I would emphasize that Alliance cannot do everything," he said. "But we can do almost everything."

Gov. Eric Holcomb and other dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

"It's another great day to be in Gary," Holcomb said. "There's no other place I'd rather be right now... People need help now more than ever. You're providing opportunity and that's real."

Gary remains a hub of heavy industry, Mayor Jerome Prince said.

"It was nearly 115 years ago steel companies chose this area to build out a massive steel mill that would build the world," he said. "You'll find a small part of our city soaring in skyscrapers, in bridges over wide rivers, and in cars, trains, airplanes that connect the world. Now that Alliance Steel has joined our Gary family, we have a presence and innovative processes for flat-rolled steel coil processing and supply chain solutions for customers everywhere."

