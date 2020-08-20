Alliance Steel moves headquarters, service center to Gary in $20 million project that brought scores of jobs

"We needed to put all of our extremely large processes in place," Gross said. "We thought of the building as a blank canvass. We hired engineers to make sure the building is sound and could handle 80,000 to 90,000-pound coils. So we set out to completely redo the facility and make it ours. We added 11 new overhead cranes and demolished portions of the building. We installed four major processing lines and several thousand amps of power in the facility."

The company buys steel from U.S. Steel's Gary Works mill just across the street, as well as ArcelorMittal, AK Steel, Nucor Indiana, Big River Steel in Arkansas, and NLMK at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. Not wanting to be too dependent on the automotive sector, it serves a diverse array of industries.

The Gary location is ideally situated between suppliers and customers, Gross said.

"These are truly unprecedented times," Gross said. "I truly think we're doing better than most in these COVID times. We are here and we are here to stay. After 42 years in this business, I think I can finally say I have arrived."

The facility is capable of processing thousands of tons of steel. Services include slitting, cutting to length, stretcher leveling, and laser cut parts.