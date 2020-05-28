You are the owner of this article.
Alliance Steel moving headquarters from Illinois to Gary
Alliance Steel moving headquarters from Illinois to Gary

Alliance Steel is in the process of moving its headquarters and steel processing facility from Illinois to Gary, a move first announced in 2017.

The steel service center, which specializes in coil processing and flat-rolled steel supply, moved to 2700 E. 5th Ave. in Gary. It's taking over the former ATCO-Gary Metals Technologies sheet metal manufacturer that closed shortly after the death of co-owner Frank "Bobo" Zudock, laying off 68 workers.

The prominent factory near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Interstate 65 made air conditioning and heating ducts, pipes and related products before shutting down in 2018.

Alliance Steel has been moving its operations into the building and expects to wind down its Bedford Park facility in mid-2020. The 20-year-old service center will employ 100 workers in Gary.

“We are extremely excited to begin the next chapter of Alliance Steel at our new state of the art offices and processing facility," Alliance Steel Corporate Vice President Drew Gross said. "We have put ourselves in a highly strategic position for continued growth with proximity to the Northwest Indiana mills as well as several major ports."

Alliance Steel now occupies a 290,000-square-foot building across from the Gary Works integrated steel mill in downtown Gary that includes warehouses, temperature-controlled coil storage bays, and processing. Its capacity includes slitters, levelers, shearing, metallurgical testing, cold reduction and toll processing.

“We have made several investments in the latest coil processing equipment which will complement an already robust arsenal of capabilities," Gross said. "Our team is very excited to settle in and begin laying down our roots here in Northwest Indiana."

The steel distributor and service center also has locations in Atlanta and Memphis.

For more information, visit alliancesteel.net.

