Alliance Steel moving headquarters from Illinois to Gary

Alliance Steel is in the process of moving its headquarters and steel processing facility from Illinois to Gary, a move first announced in 2017.
The steel service center, which specializes in coil processing and flat-rolled steel supply, moved to 2700 E. 5th Ave. in Gary. It's taking over the former ATCO-Gary Metals Technologies sheet metal manufacturer that closed shortly after the death of co-owner Frank "Bobo" Zudock, laying off 68 workers.
The prominent factory near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Interstate 65 made air conditioning and heating ducts, pipes and related products before shutting down in 2018.
Alliance Steel has been moving its operations into the building and expects to wind down its Bedford Park facility in mid-2020. The 20-year-old service center will employ 100 workers in Gary.
“We are extremely excited to begin the next chapter of Alliance Steel at our new state of the art offices and processing facility," Alliance Steel Corporate Vice President Drew Gross said. "We have put ourselves in a highly strategic position for continued growth with proximity to the Northwest Indiana mills as well as several major ports."
Alliance Steel now occupies a 290,000-square-foot building across from the Gary Works integrated steel mill in downtown Gary that includes warehouses, temperature-controlled coil storage bays, and processing. Its capacity includes slitters, levelers, shearing, metallurgical testing, cold reduction and toll processing.
“We have made several investments in the latest coil processing equipment which will complement an already robust arsenal of capabilities," Gross said. "Our team is very excited to settle in and begin laying down our roots here in Northwest Indiana."
The steel distributor and service center also has locations in Atlanta and Memphis.
For more information, visit alliancesteel.net.
Coats praises U.S. Steel's commitment to NWI
Coats praises U.S. Steel's commitment to NWI
Fair showcases steel mill technology
Wanted: Manufacturing jobs with higher wages
100612MANUFACTURINGDAY
United Steelworkers, ArcelorMittal reach tentative labor agreement
USW forms 3-year deal with ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel
082712USWPICKET9
Gubernatorial candidate Gregg touts business experience on 3-day NWI swing
Somber day highlights worker sacrifice
042712WORKERSMEMORIAL, 2012 steel workers memorial day
111112-biz-esmarkbuys
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
Mike Rippey speaks to Lakeshore Chamber
CAIC Safety Expo
Plate full of potential
Plate full of potential
Port of Indiana welcomes first international ship of season
Education enhances all aspects of NWI future
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
Paul Wurth
PaulWurth
THREE YEARS AFTER THE GREAT RECESSION: Manufacturing continuing to boost Indiana economic activity
Tons of Indiana steel going to Europe
Indiana gains manufacturing jobs for second straight year
U.S. Steel
ArcelorMittal focuses on sustainability
Steelworkers will not get back pay for suiting up before their shifts
Shipments up 16 percent at Port of Indiana Burns Habor
Steel service center to shut down, lay off 31 workers
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
ArcelorMittal USA exec named chairman of steel trade association
U.S. Steel
Steelmakers fighting back against record number of imports
Indiana leads nation in steel production for 34th straight year
U.S. Steel lays off 83 more workers at Gary Works
U.S. Steel starts layoffs of up to 323 workers at Gary Works
More steel layoffs could be avoided, execs say
New flat-rolled management takes over at U.S. Steel
Steel output down 9.3 percent so far this year
Great Lakes steel output starts 2016 on an upswing
Local steel output jumps to yearly high
GM and Ford honor ArcelorMittal
U.S. Steel Gary Works
World’s governments agree there’s too much steel capacity
ArcelorMittal loses $400 million in first quarter
Steel shipments up 6.3 percent month over month
Feds will investigate ban on Chinese steel
Local steel production rises for fourth straight week
Mexico and Canada are buying more American steel
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.