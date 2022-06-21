Alliance Steel names new chief operating officer

GARY — Alliance Steel in Gary named a new president and chief operating officer.

The steel company based at 2700 E. 5th Ave. in downtown Gary selected Andrew “Drew” Gross to serve as president and COO.

“It will be an incredible honor to lead this remarkable organization into its next chapter," he said. "My father (Andy Gross) laid a strong foundation while creating a first-class company, and when I look back at who Alliance has become over the years, I can honestly say it has been an amazing experience growing this business together.”

Gross has more than 15 years of experience with the flat-rolled coil service center and toll processor that supplies original equipment manufacturers and fabricators. He has worked in merchandising, sales, account management, marketing, strategic planning and business development, most recently serving as Alliance Steel's corporate vice president.

“In our next phase of continued excellence in sales, customer service, and value-added services, I look forward to cultivating new opportunities to better serve our customers in every sector with forward-thinking and creative solutions," he said.

He starts his new role on July 1.

“I want to thank all the employees, customers, and vendors of the Alliance Steel family of companies," Gross said. "Your continued support and efforts will move us forward through new challenges, opportunities, and ultimately further growth.”

In 2020, the company moved from Illinois to Gary, where it has a 500,00-square-foot plant with slitters, a heavy-gauge line, fiber lasers, multi–blanking, cut-to-length, stretcher leveling, metallurgical capabilities and rail service. It has additional operations in Atlanta and Memphis.

For more information, visit alliancesteel.net.

