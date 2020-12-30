 Skip to main content
Allied Universal hiring more than 60 security guards in south suburbs
Allied Universal, whose office is shown here, plans to hire more than 60 security guards to work in the south suburbs.

 Provided

Allied Universal plans to hire more than 60 security guards to work across the south suburbs.

The suburban Philadelphia-based company, which employs 250,000 workers to provide security and facilities services, will hire scores of workers at open house hiring events between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 at its office at 820 Graphics Drive, suite #105 in Tinley Park.

“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” said Tamika Henderson, a regional recruiter at Allied Universal.

Job seekers also can apply online and do virtual interviews with the 60-year-old Allied Universal, which brings in $8.5 billion in annual revenue while protecting more than 50,000 buildings.

The jobs include benefits such as health insurance, dental coverage, life insurance and 401(k) retirement savings plans.

“Our No. 1 priority is to keep our employees safe and healthy in the workplace,” Chairman and CEO Steve Jones said. “We have a dedicated safety team constantly monitoring all COVID-19 developments ensuring we continuously educate our employees to understand and follow the CDC guidelines.”

For more information, visit jobs.aus.com.

