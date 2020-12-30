Allied Universal hiring more than 60 security guards in south suburbs

Allied Universal plans to hire more than 60 security guards to work across the south suburbs.

The suburban Philadelphia-based company, which employs 250,000 workers to provide security and facilities services, will hire scores of workers at open house hiring events between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 at its office at 820 Graphics Drive, suite #105 in Tinley Park.

“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” said Tamika Henderson, a regional recruiter at Allied Universal.

Job seekers also can apply online and do virtual interviews with the 60-year-old Allied Universal, which brings in $8.5 billion in annual revenue while protecting more than 50,000 buildings.

The jobs include benefits such as health insurance, dental coverage, life insurance and 401(k) retirement savings plans.

“Our No. 1 priority is to keep our employees safe and healthy in the workplace,” Chairman and CEO Steve Jones said. “We have a dedicated safety team constantly monitoring all COVID-19 developments ensuring we continuously educate our employees to understand and follow the CDC guidelines.”

For more information, visit jobs.aus.com.

