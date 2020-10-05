 Skip to main content
Allstate commercial auto policies now cover Lyft drivers in Indiana
A woman hails a ride with Lyft, which is now covered by Allstate in Indiana.

 Joseph S. Pete

In the so-called gig economy, many people have taken to working part-time second or third jobs for ride-hailing apps like Lyft.

Now Northbrook-based Allstate Insurance Co. is covering Lyft drivers with commercial auto coverage in Indiana and seven other states, effective Oct. 1.

“Peoples’ needs change quickly and constantly, and they shouldn’t worry about the complexities of insurance coverage as they use their personal vehicles to make money,” says Jamie Trish, president of Allstate Business Insurance.

Allstate Business Insurance provides coverage for the entire duration of a Lyft trip, also automatically protecting riders at no addition cost. The coverage varies by state but can include bodily injury and property damage liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist liability, and collision and comprehensive coverage.

The drivers are covered by their own personal insurance when they don't have the business insurance app on.

“As rideshare continues to play a critical role in modern transportation across the country, Lyft is excited to broaden its rideshare insurance partnerships,” said Curtis Scott, vice president of risk at Lyft. “This allows us to leverage the expertise of large insurers such as Allstate as our business continues to evolve, ensuring we have claims handling specifically built for ridesharing as well as data-driven risk mitigation and reliable security for riders and drivers on the Lyft platform. Additionally, we look forward to further integrating our cutting-edge risk management solutions and partnering to bring innovative insurance products to market.”

— Joseph Pete

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

