Allstate commercial auto policies now cover Lyft drivers in Indiana

In the so-called gig economy, many people have taken to working part-time second or third jobs for ride-hailing apps like Lyft.

Now Northbrook-based Allstate Insurance Co. is covering Lyft drivers with commercial auto coverage in Indiana and seven other states, effective Oct. 1.

“Peoples’ needs change quickly and constantly, and they shouldn’t worry about the complexities of insurance coverage as they use their personal vehicles to make money,” says Jamie Trish, president of Allstate Business Insurance.

Allstate Business Insurance provides coverage for the entire duration of a Lyft trip, also automatically protecting riders at no addition cost. The coverage varies by state but can include bodily injury and property damage liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist liability, and collision and comprehensive coverage.

The drivers are covered by their own personal insurance when they don't have the business insurance app on.