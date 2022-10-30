Along the South Shore Line: Double Track, West Lake work continues

Michigan City and Munster are among several communities seeing significant work on the South Shore Line's Double Track project and the West Lake Corridor rail extension.

In Michigan City, track work continues on 10th Street, overhead work is progressing on 11th Street, and platforms are progressing at the main station, all moving toward scheduled completion next month.

The 11th Street station sits at the south edge of a block bounded by 11th, 10th, Pine and Franklin streets. A planned mixed-use development filling that block could begin construction next spring, and include a new train station connected to the platforms, a parking garage and residential and retail space.

That project's design was approved by the Michigan City Historic Preservation Commission in September. The new station will feature the terracotta facade from the old station, which is currently being rehabilitated as part of the Double Track Project.

Double Track also includes work on parking lots and platforms at stations to the west, while work on a new station building at Miller gets underway.

In Munster, work on the southern of West Lake's three segments — stretching from the Little Calumet River to Main Street — includes retaining wall work and parking lot earth work. Activity is significant along Manor Avenue from Ridge Road to the river, where the Monon Trail bridge was recently removed and put in storage.

West Lake's middle segment has seen site work at the 173rd station in Hammond, and significant work is underway in the northern segment, which runs from Douglas Street to the site of the new Gateway Station, in preparation for construction of elevated tracks through downtown and over the Grand Calumet River and freight rail lines.

West Lake also includes rehabilitation of 32 South Shore cars that will be moved to the new line when it begins operation.