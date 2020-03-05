Alverno Laboratories devised way to detect deadly sepsis 24 hours faster

Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories is rolling out technology to detect the life-threatening condition of sepsis as much as 24 hours faster than current methods.

The company, which handles lab tests for more than 36 hospitals around the Chicago metropolitan area, has made blood culture improvements at its central lab in Hammond to help doctors more quickly diagnose sepsis, a body's "extreme response" to an infection that results in 270,000 deaths in the United States a year, according to the Center for Disease Controls.

“We work to combat this deadly disease by quicker organism ID at the central lab and working with hospitals on Sepsis protocols,” Alverno CEO Sam Terese said. “We have a vision of our customer experience and keep our finger on the pulse of progress and technology and testing that elevates patient care.”

Alverno's central lab gets blood culture bottles that incubate on an incubator, which alerts microbiologists if it detects bacteria growing in the bottle. Centrifuges can identify the type of bacteria based on the proteins, allowing Sepsis to be detected in as few as two hours.

