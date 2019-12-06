Alverno Laboratories to battle opioid crisis with new drug testing technology

Alverno Laboratories in Hammond is rolling out a new drug testing technology to help combat the opioid crisis.
Starting early next year, hospitals in Illinois and Indiana will be able to use Alverno's liquid chromatography mass spectrometer to determine if a patient is taking medications as prescribed, or if the patient is abusing them. The new drug testing technology will let Alverno look at multiple analytes in biological fluids in a small amount of time.
“Currently samples are being sent out to a reference lab in Utah and other laboratories across the country, and when we go live, we will be testing the samples in in our Hammond-based laboratory with an expected turnaround time of no more than 24 to 48 hours,” said Samantha Withered, a toxicologist at Alverno. “This allows us to test the samples from our community and ultimately have a local impact.”
Alverno will be able to test for 78 analytes, including 57 commonly prescribed medications, that tend to be abused, such as opiates, opioids, amphetamines, stimulants, antidepressants, barbiturates and sleep aids.
“This in-house testing will provide a snapshot of what medications and/or substances are in the patient’s system at the time the urine sample is collected,” Withered said. “The results are then interpreted to determine whether they are consistent with the medication list that was provided. The physician can then use these results to adjust medications to better assist the patient, or discontinue prescribing medications if they feel the patient is misusing the prescription themselves or providing them to another individual. We are currently conducting validation studies, as this is a laboratory developed test, and expect to go live in early 2020. The plan is to expand this testing to oral fluid and blood testing.”
The 20-year-old company owns and operates nearly 40 hospital laboratories in Illinois and Indiana, offering an array of tests.
“At Alverno Laboratories, our focus has been on how we can support caregivers, physicians and patients, in essence our communities,” Alverno CEO Sam Terese said. “Alverno, over the last several months, has been expanding its testing capabilities in order to meet the needs of our community here in in Northwest Indiana and in the Chicagoland area as well.”