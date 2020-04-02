You are the owner of this article.
Alverno Laboratories working round the clock to process hundreds of COVID-19 tests a day
Alverno Laboratories, which does medical testing and diagnosing for many local hospitals and physicians, is processing hundreds of coronavirus tests a day.

 John Luke, The Times

Alverno Laboratories in Hammond has been working around the clock to process hundreds of coronavirus tests a day for physicians and hospitals across Chicagoland.

“Not only are we testing, we have maintained our turnaround time goal of 12-24 hours,” Alverno CEO Sam Terese said. “To date, we can test all specimens received at our central laboratory and keep pace with demand. At this time, we are receiving adequate supplies of test kits from our testing partner and will be able to maintain our daily testing to about 700 patients.”

The firm's central laboratory in Hammond started offering doctors an alternative to the state laboratories about two weeks ago.

“We are excited to be able to do our part in relieving some of the pressure on the national testing pipeline for COVID-19,” Terese said. “We understood early that providers such as LabCorp would quickly be flooded with specimens and that turnaround times would increase as the days passed. We kept watch on which testing partners would receive Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 testing. Our great partnerships with our vendors allow us to receive adequate testing kits to ensure that we can keep up with the demand of our systems at this time and help our communities as well."

Alverno's laboratory professionals have been working around the clock to test all specimens received.

"This has been a true team effort and continues to be. We collaborate and communicate during this crisis and are here for each other," Terese said. "We may be often doing it virtually to honor social distancing, but we are a team and I’m proud of each Alverno leader and all of our over 2,000 staff members, many who are on the front line of patient care.”

If capacity is exceeded at its Hammond lab, Alverno will send untested specimens to LabCorp. The firm has been able to keep up thus far and is looking for alternative swabs for specimen collection to help address the national shortage of swabs to collect COVID-19 specimens.

"We are also focusing on how to manage the process from within our systems to have a positive effect on patient care,” Terese said. “Not a small feat when you consider we serve over 35 hospitals through Indiana and Illinois, along with parts of Michigan that include some of the hardest hit areas in the U.S. Our teams continue to look ahead and are working on solutions before they are needed.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

