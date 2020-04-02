Alverno Laboratories working round the clock to process hundreds of COVID-19 tests a day

“Not only are we testing, we have maintained our turnaround time goal of 12-24 hours,” Alverno CEO Sam Terese said. “To date, we can test all specimens received at our central laboratory and keep pace with demand. At this time, we are receiving adequate supplies of test kits from our testing partner and will be able to maintain our daily testing to about 700 patients.”

“We are excited to be able to do our part in relieving some of the pressure on the national testing pipeline for COVID-19,” Terese said. “We understood early that providers such as LabCorp would quickly be flooded with specimens and that turnaround times would increase as the days passed. We kept watch on which testing partners would receive Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 testing. Our great partnerships with our vendors allow us to receive adequate testing kits to ensure that we can keep up with the demand of our systems at this time and help our communities as well."