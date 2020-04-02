Alverno Laboratories working round the clock to process hundreds of COVID-19 tests a day

Alverno Laboratories in Hammond has been working around the clock to process hundreds of coronavirus tests a day for physicians and hospitals across Chicagoland.
“Not only are we testing, we have maintained our turnaround time goal of 12-24 hours,” Alverno CEO Sam Terese said. “To date, we can test all specimens received at our central laboratory and keep pace with demand. At this time, we are receiving adequate supplies of test kits from our testing partner and will be able to maintain our daily testing to about 700 patients.”
The firm's central laboratory in Hammond started offering doctors an alternative to the state laboratories about two weeks ago.
“We are excited to be able to do our part in relieving some of the pressure on the national testing pipeline for COVID-19,” Terese said. “We understood early that providers such as LabCorp would quickly be flooded with specimens and that turnaround times would increase as the days passed. We kept watch on which testing partners would receive Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 testing. Our great partnerships with our vendors allow us to receive adequate testing kits to ensure that we can keep up with the demand of our systems at this time and help our communities as well."
Alverno's laboratory professionals have been working around the clock to test all specimens received.
"This has been a true team effort and continues to be. We collaborate and communicate during this crisis and are here for each other," Terese said. "We may be often doing it virtually to honor social distancing, but we are a team and I’m proud of each Alverno leader and all of our over 2,000 staff members, many who are on the front line of patient care.”
If capacity is exceeded at its Hammond lab, Alverno will send untested specimens to LabCorp. The firm has been able to keep up thus far and is looking for alternative swabs for specimen collection to help address the national shortage of swabs to collect COVID-19 specimens.
"We are also focusing on how to manage the process from within our systems to have a positive effect on patient care,” Terese said. “Not a small feat when you consider we serve over 35 hospitals through Indiana and Illinois, along with parts of Michigan that include some of the hardest hit areas in the U.S. Our teams continue to look ahead and are working on solutions before they are needed.”
Sanitization
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Innsbrook
Innsbrook
Innsbrook
Lake Station
IUN
Broadway in Gary
Indiana University Northwest
Main Street in Hobart
Gary's Broadway
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Bank does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Bank does emergency distribution
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Crown Point Square
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Journeyman Distillery gave out hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Prince delivers enforcement order
Strack & Van Til launches emergency fundraiser fpr those suffering hardship during coronavirus crisis
Drive-up church service
Drive-up church service
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Fiddlehead, Home Goods, Planet Fitness among many temporary coronavirus closings
18th Street Distillery helping make hand sanitizer
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Mr. Greek Gyros provides meals for Methodist Southlake ER workers
Mr. Greek Gyros provides meals for Methodist Southlake ER workers
Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care
Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care workers
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
Church rings bells for coronavirus responder
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point giving away free sack lunches to stuck-at-home school kids
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Front line of COVID-19 in Crown Point
Coronavirus threat no match for charity
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Red Cross
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Lake government buildings closing, county employees working half days due to pandemic
Jeff and Darlene Spencer
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Area restaurants deal with closures
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Sip Coffee House
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
Shopping at Stracks
Shopping at Stracks
Shopping at Stracks
Shopping at Stracks
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
East Chicago COVID-19 press conference
Myles Books
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Jennifer Wilson
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event 2020
Gymnastics state finals
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St Paul Catholic Church mass
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Virus sign
Virus sign
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Stores imposing purchase limits per customer on hot coronavirus items
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.