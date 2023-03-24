Alverno Laboratories has signed an expanded deal with Ibex Medical Analytics to deploy artificial intelligence-powered cancer diagnostics to hospitals across Indiana and Illinois.

The Hammond-based company operates 31 hospital laboratories and does laboratory resting for 2,500 doctors' offices, urgent care clinics and research groups. Alverno will become the "first to offer this AI-supported cancer diagnosis in the Midwest region of the United States."

It will roll out Tel Aviv, Israel-based Ibex's Galen suite across its network. It says the deal will mean better cancer care for as many as 8 million patients a year in the two states.

Alverno will be one of the first laboratories in the United States to digitalize its pathology services. It will build on earlier investments in digitalization and take advantage of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution's high-throughput capabilities.

"Alverno will expand the reach of Ibex's AI technology across our network, providing the most innovative tools to our team of pathologists. With an increasing demand for high-quality cancer testing, Alverno continues to invest in technology to support our growth while remaining focused on high-quality patient care," said Sam Terese, CEO and president of Alverno Laboratories. "Our partnership with Ibex enables Alverno to offer a new level of care to the physicians who treat their patients in our communities, and that is aligned with our mission to continually improve the delivery of quality diagnostic data and laboratory service to our partners and caregivers."

The new technology will be used when pathologist reviews breast, prostate and gastric biopsies. Ibex's Galen suite will help the labs with case prioritization, cancer detection and reporting.

The implementation of artificial intelligence is expected to enhance productivity, optimize workflows, reduce operational costs and improve service.

"We look forward to our continued collaboration with Alverno, providing its team of expert pathologists with the most advanced AI-powered solutions and supporting diverse patient communities across rural, suburban and large-metro populations," said Justin McCarthy, head of U.S. sales at Ibex Medical Analytics. "With over 100,000 new cancer cases expected in the Midwest region in 20236, Ibex is committed to advancing the implementation of AI in pathology to support the growing demand for quality diagnostics."