Caregivers in Indiana are spending more hours providing unpaid care to Alzheimer’s and dementia patients and experiencing a greater health toll, a report found.

The Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures study found an estimated 216,000 caregivers in Indiana spent 321 million hours of unpaid care last year, up 16% from 276 million hours the previous year.

The value of unpaid care rose from about $4.3 billion in 2021 to $5.2 billion last year.

The report also found dementia caregivers are more likely to suffer from depression or a chronic condition like stroke, heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

An estimated 34.1% of caregivers surveyed reported depression while 57.3%. About 74% of dementia caregivers nationally reported being concerned about maintaining their own health while 59% reported high emotional stress.

In Indiana, 18.% of dementia caregivers reported having poor physical health.

“This year’s Facts and Figures report underscores the considerable physical and emotional toll Hoosier caregivers experience when caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “It clearly underlines the need for caregiver support in Indiana. The Alzheimer’s Association offers free local support throughout our state including support groups, education and the Association’s 24/7 Helpline. This support can be a lifeline to caregivers.”

It's estimated 6.7 million people over the age of 65 suffer from Alzheimer's disease in the United States, including 110,000 in Indiana.