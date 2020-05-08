Alzheimer's Association adds virtual support groups

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter has added two virtual support groups specifically for dementia caregivers who cannot visit their loved ones living in long-term care communities due to the pandemic, and for frontline workers who are providing care to those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

These new virtual support groups are in addition to others available for all dementia caregivers.

“We know that family members whose loved ones are in long term care communities have unique challenges and concerns as a result of this crisis, and healthcare workers are experiencing additional stress,” said Julie Collins, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program manager for Northwest Indiana. “Support groups help those affected by this disease exchange information and understand that they are not alone, and we wanted to provide a safe and supportive environment for these individuals to share their experiences.”

The Greater Indiana Chapter is also continuing to offer virtual education programs throughout the month of May. These include information for those who are less familiar with the disease, such as the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, as well more in-depth topics, such as Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease.

All programs and support groups are free of charge and available online or by phone. Registration is required and available at alz.org/Indiana/helping_you or via the Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.