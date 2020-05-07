Amanda Brinkman of 'Small Business Revolution' to give online presentation for local biz owners

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A nationally known business guru will give an online talk to Northwest Indiana business owners on how they can get through and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The marketing maven Amanda Brinkman of "Small Business Revolution — Main Street" will present "Marketing Advice to Combat an Economic Downturn" at 2 p.m. May 19. She will outline marketing strategies to help businesses weather the storm and recover.

It's part of a weekly webinar series hosted by the NWI Small Business Task Force.

Brinkman hosts the "Small Business Revolution — Main Street" television show that airs on Hulu and that was named one of Inc. magazine's top shows for entrepreneurs. She promotes the idea of brands acting "as publishers" that create movements.