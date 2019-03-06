Amazon to host warehouse job fair in Gary Friday

GARY — Amazon and the city of Gary will have a job fair Friday for the e-commerce giant's new warehouse in Gary.
The Amazon Hiring Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Arthouse: A Social Kitchen at 411 E. 5th Ave., across from the U.S. Steel Yard in downtown Gary.
The largest internet company in the world by revenue, which employs more than 613,000 workers worldwide, is offering job opportunities in transportation, distribution and logistics in the Steel City.
Seattle- and Northern Virginia-based Amazon already has hired 500 employees at its Gary delivery station warehouse at the former TradeWinds building, located at 15th and Texas Street by Interstate 65. Workers sort and deliver packages at the logistics facility that opened late last year after Gary made an unsuccessful bid for Amazon's HQ2.
“The Amazon delivery station is consistent with the city’s economic development plan to have more warehouse, transportation facilities and other logistics operations to locate in the city," Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said. “We are happy to partner with Amazon to offer continued employment opportunities for our residents. The partnership is a good fit for the city as it also enhances the potential growth of small business and entrepreneurship.”
Amazon is looking for job candidates interested in driving trucks, buses and vans. The online retail giant will tell job seekers about opportunities and offer a “Customer Service and Soft Skills Workshop.”
Amazon is planning future jobs fairs in Gary in April and June. The had posted many online job ads for driver trainers, part-time assistant managers, full-time assistant managers, shift assistants, station operations managers, assistant managers and seasonal delivery associates in Gary and area managers and shift managers for logistics in Munster earlier last year.
Amazon said in a job posting that the seasonal delivery jobs paid $15.50 an hour for up to 12-hour shifts delivering packages, and Freeman-Wilson said it pays extra for working on weekends.
The company also has been working to recruit people to start their own courier businesses, which would delivery packages from the Gary warehouse to local Amazon customers. Those small business owners would be able to hire up to 40 people each to run their own fleets of Amazon delivery vans.
Other employers that will be on hand at the Arthouse in downtown Gary Friday include Driveco, Schneider and 160 Driving Academy.
For more information, contact Diana Sandlin via email at dsandlin@ci.gary.in.us or by phone at 219-881-1312.