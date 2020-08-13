AMC Showplace 16 in Schererville and Cinemark at Valparaiso to reopen next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two of Northwest Indiana's biggest multiplexes reopen next week after closing in March, toward the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC Showplace 16 in Schererville is slated to reopen Aug. 20, while Cinemark at Valparaiso will reopen Aug. 21.

Kansas-based AMC also plans to open its other Northwest Indiana theaters — AMC Showplace 12, AMC Classic Hobart 12 and AMC Classic Michigan City 14 — by Sept. 3, AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan said.

AMC will try to lure customers back during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering "movies in 2020 at 1920 prices" of 15 cents each on the first day of reopening. Seating capacity will be limited to promote social distancing.

The nation's largest movie theater chain will open 100 locations initially and then 300 more over the subsequent two weeks in anticipation of the release of "The New Mutants" on Aug. 28 and Christopher Nolan's "TENET" on Sept. 3.

AMC will bring back vintage movies like "Inception," "Back to the Future," "Black Panther," "Ghostbusters," "Grease" and "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back." Tickets will be $5, and the concession stands will offer $5 items such as popcorn and Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks through the end of October.