AMC, which operates movie theaters across the Region, will start charging more for better seats.

The suburban Kansas City-based chain, which has multiplexes in Schererville, Hobart and Michigan City, plans to roll out a new pricing system in which the cost of seats will reflect the view.

AMC, which is still recovering from a decline in movie theater attendance as consumers switched more to streaming during the coronavirus pandemic, will start dividing theaters into value sightlights, standard sightlines and preferred sightlines.

Customers will pay current prices for "standard sightline," lower prices for "value sightline" in the front row of the auditorium, and higher prices for "preferred sightline" in the middle of the auditorium. It said the best seats will start costing "slightly more" but did not disclose how much.

AMC rolled out the new pricing structure in some theaters and said it will have it in all AMC and AMC Dine-IN theaters by the end of the year. The chain runs AMC Schererville 16 and AMC Schererville 12, AMC Classic Hobart 12 and AMC Classic Michigan City 14.

"'Sightline at AMC' more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of AMC Theatres. "While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one."

The new pricing structure will apply to showtimes after 4 p.m., so will not include matinees. It also won't apply on Discount Tuesdays.

Customers will be presented with a seat map that outlines each section when buying tickets at the box office, online or on the app.

AMC has more than 950 theaters and 10,500 screens across the globe. It has more screens in Northwest Indiana than any other movie theater operator.