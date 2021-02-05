 Skip to main content
America ranked fourth worldwide in steel production last year, with output falling by 17.2%
America ranked fourth worldwide in steel production last year, with output falling by 17.2%

American steel production fell by 17.2% last year

Senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill. in 2018. 

 Associated Press

America ranked fourth worldwide in steel production last year, trailing China, India and Japan.

The United States produced an estimated 72.7 million tons of steel in 2020, a decline of 17.2% as compared to 2019, according to the World Steel Association.

North American steel production totaled 101.1 million tons, which was down 15.5% compared to the previous year.

The Brussels, Belgium-based trade association reported that global steel production totaled 1.86 billion tons in 2020, a decrease of 0.9% year-over-year.

Asia made 1.37 billion tons of steel in 2020, a 1.5% increase year-over-year. 

China produced 1.05 billion tons of steel, a 5.2% jump as compared to 2019, according to the World Steel Association. China alone accounted for more 56.5% of the world total, up from 53.3% the previous year.

Steel production fell by 10.6% to 99.6 million tons in India and 16.2% to 83.2 million tons in Japan last year.

South Korea, which exceeded U.S. steel production for a few months, made 67.1 million tons of steel, a 6% decrease.

Asia produced 1,374.9 million tons of of crude steel in 2020, an increase of 1.5% compared to 2019. China’s crude steel production in South Korea produced 67.1 million tons, down 6.0% on 2019.

The European Union made 138.8 million tons of steel last year, a drop of 11.8%. Germany made 35.7 million tons, down 10% year-over-year.

Last year, steel production rose 2.6% to 73.4 million tons in Russian, 13.4% to 29 million tons in Iran, 6% to 35.8 million tons in Turkey, and 2.5% to 45.4 million tons in the Middle East, according to the World Steel Association. Steel output fell 1.1% to 20.6 million tons in Ukraine, 4.9% to 31 million tons in Brazil and 1.4% to 6.1 million tons in Oceania.

