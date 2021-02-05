America ranked fourth worldwide in steel production last year, with output falling by 17.2%

America ranked fourth worldwide in steel production last year, trailing China, India and Japan.

The United States produced an estimated 72.7 million tons of steel in 2020, a decline of 17.2% as compared to 2019, according to the World Steel Association.

North American steel production totaled 101.1 million tons, which was down 15.5% compared to the previous year.

The Brussels, Belgium-based trade association reported that global steel production totaled 1.86 billion tons in 2020, a decrease of 0.9% year-over-year.

Asia made 1.37 billion tons of steel in 2020, a 1.5% increase year-over-year.

China produced 1.05 billion tons of steel, a 5.2% jump as compared to 2019, according to the World Steel Association. China alone accounted for more 56.5% of the world total, up from 53.3% the previous year.

Steel production fell by 10.6% to 99.6 million tons in India and 16.2% to 83.2 million tons in Japan last year.

South Korea, which exceeded U.S. steel production for a few months, made 67.1 million tons of steel, a 6% decrease.