America ranked fourth worldwide in steel production last year, with output falling by 17.2%

America ranked fourth worldwide in steel production last year, trailing China, India and Japan.
The United States produced an estimated 72.7 million tons of steel in 2020, a decline of 17.2% as compared to 2019, according to the World Steel Association.
North American steel production totaled 101.1 million tons, which was down 15.5% compared to the previous year.
The Brussels, Belgium-based trade association reported that global steel production totaled 1.86 billion tons in 2020, a decrease of 0.9% year-over-year.
Asia made 1.37 billion tons of steel in 2020, a 1.5% increase year-over-year.
China produced 1.05 billion tons of steel, a 5.2% jump as compared to 2019, according to the World Steel Association. China alone accounted for more 56.5% of the world total, up from 53.3% the previous year.
Steel production fell by 10.6% to 99.6 million tons in India and 16.2% to 83.2 million tons in Japan last year.
South Korea, which exceeded U.S. steel production for a few months, made 67.1 million tons of steel, a 6% decrease.
The European Union made 138.8 million tons of steel last year, a drop of 11.8%. Germany made 35.7 million tons, down 10% year-over-year.
Last year, steel production rose 2.6% to 73.4 million tons in Russian, 13.4% to 29 million tons in Iran, 6% to 35.8 million tons in Turkey, and 2.5% to 45.4 million tons in the Middle East, according to the World Steel Association. Steel output fell 1.1% to 20.6 million tons in Ukraine, 4.9% to 31 million tons in Brazil and 1.4% to 6.1 million tons in Oceania.