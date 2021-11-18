America’s Antique Mall to open in Highland

It will serve food from local vendors such as Epic Popcorn from Dyer and Earthling Bee Co. in Griffith. Anna’s Kombucha and Kay-tea Kombucha will have the fermented tea prized for its digestive and health benefits on tap, while Just Be Coffee Roasters in Munster will furnish the beans for a variety of coffee and espresso drinks.

“We hope that this revitalization of Highland Plaza Shopping Center creates a whole new community of local small business owners and shoppers who support their friends and family in the local community,” said Julie Coppedge, one of the owners.

America's Antique Mall will help bring traffic by the Highland Plaza, which plunged into foreclosure after the anchor Ultra supermarket closed and has since grown increasingly vacant. Many of the original stores left, but new businesses like Legends Chicken and Fish have been trickling back in.

“We opened our first location in Florida right before COVID hit. Not only did the business survive, it thrived and created this collaborative marketplace for our vendors," Coppedge said. "Our regular shoppers have shared how much they love to come by and see what is new in their favorite booths and chat with vendors who are at the store. I think people are craving connection and community and ‘shopping small’ makes the shopping experience more fulfilling.”