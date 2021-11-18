America’s Antique Mall to open in Highland

HIGHLAND — A massive new America’s Antique Mall is bringing new life to the long-underutilized Highland Plaza.
America’s Antique Mall is doing a soft opening of its newest location at 8311 Indianapolis Blvd. on Saturday and planning a grand opening on Black Friday, Nov. 26. The celebration will include live music and visits from Santa Claus.
More than 275 booths and 400 locked showcases will be located in the 55,000-square-foot big-box store. People can shop for antiques, vintage collectibles, holiday decor, farmhouse decor, shabby chic, furniture, hard to-find collectibles, handmade goods and high-end art.
“The vendors are a reflection of our community here in Highland,” said Melanie MacKenzie, store manager at America’s Antique Mall. “Shoppers will see many familiar faces from their favorite local boutiques, antique malls in the area and seasonal markets, plus some fantastic new vendors who are making their retail debut here. It is truly remarkable to see the community come together in this environment. Vendors are able to pursue their dream of running a small business, while learning from one another in a community of small business owners.”
The second location of the family-owned antique mall chain that also is in Melbourne, Florida, the Highland store also will have a full-service cafe called Eatery 41. Rod MacKenzie owns and operates the in-store restaurant, whose menu includes muffins, breads, bagels and an apple wheatberry wrap with feta cheese, couscous salad and spring mix greens tucked into a spinach tortilla.
It will serve food from local vendors such as Epic Popcorn from Dyer and Earthling Bee Co. in Griffith. Anna’s Kombucha and Kay-tea Kombucha will have the fermented tea prized for its digestive and health benefits on tap, while Just Be Coffee Roasters in Munster will furnish the beans for a variety of coffee and espresso drinks.
“We hope that this revitalization of Highland Plaza Shopping Center creates a whole new community of local small business owners and shoppers who support their friends and family in the local community,” said Julie Coppedge, one of the owners.
America's Antique Mall will help bring traffic by the Highland Plaza, which plunged into foreclosure after the anchor Ultra supermarket closed and has since grown increasingly vacant. Many of the original stores left, but new businesses like Legends Chicken and Fish have been trickling back in.
“We opened our first location in Florida right before COVID hit. Not only did the business survive, it thrived and created this collaborative marketplace for our vendors," Coppedge said. "Our regular shoppers have shared how much they love to come by and see what is new in their favorite booths and chat with vendors who are at the store. I think people are craving connection and community and ‘shopping small’ makes the shopping experience more fulfilling.”
America’s Antique Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
For more information, visit AmericasAntiqueMall.com or call 219-237-2386.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes
Open
'A place for families and kids'
'Kid-approved'
Open
Closed
Reopen
Open
#Blessed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership
Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership