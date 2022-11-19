American Banker Magazine ranks Centier, Horizon and First Merchants among best places to work

American Banker Magazine ranked Centier Bank, First Internet Bank, Horizon Bank and First Merchants Bank as among best places to work in Indiana.

Merrillville-based Centier was named the No. 1 best bank to work for in Indiana and the No. 7 best bank to work for nationally by the trade publication. Fishers-based First Internet Bank placed 54th, Michigan City-based Horizon Bank 70th and Muncie-based First Merchants 82nd.

It's the 10th straight year Centier has been recognized as one of the top workplaces for bankers.

“Our Servant Heart Culture means serving customers and communities in the most selfless way possible to enrich their lives,” Chairman and CEO Mike Schrage said. “To be recognized by American Banker for the 10th consecutive year informs us that we are leading best practices that impact the banking industry, while also challenging us to keep that momentum and remain a Best Bank to Work For in the years ahead.”

American Banker recognized 90 banks across the United States. They were chosen as a result of confidential 77-question surveys done by the Best Company Group that looked at employee satisfaction, including with communication, relationships with supervisors and happiness in their roles.

Banks that made the list averaged a 91% score, as compared to an 83% score for the financial institutions that didn't.

“The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that employees want to join,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. “Especially during this moment when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where, and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people.”

The surveys looked at career advancement, strong leadership and a welcoming workplace environment.

Chrisanne Christ, senior partner in human resource development at Centier Bank, said the ban strives to make its 900 employees across the state feel cared for and nurtured.

“It is heartwarming to know that Centier associates feel valued and taken care of, which motivates them to come to work each day and give our clients the best banking experiences possible,” Christ said. “We genuinely hope each of our associates thrive and flourish while they are working for Centier Bank—and we aim to pave the way for continued growth and expansion for everyone — professionally and personally.”

First Merchants Bank made the bank for the first time this year.

“We are dedicated to helping you prosper,” said CEO Mark Hardwick. “By prioritizing our employees and attentively listening to their needs, collectively, we are better equipped to serve you. I am grateful to our incredible employees for their hard work and commitment to being partners in the financial well-being of the communities we serve.”