American Banker named Centier, Peoples among best banks to work for in Indiana

Centier Bank was named the Best Bank to Work For in Indiana and the 11th best nationwide by American Banker magazine, while Peoples Bank also was named one of the best banking workplaces in the country.

The trade publication covering the banking industry creates an annual list of the country's best workplaces that factors in surveys of workers, employee benefits and company policies. American Banker Magazine looks at leadership philosophy, recruitment, diversity, volunteering and charitable contributions. This year, it also looked at how financial institutions handled the coronavirus pandemic when naming the 85 top banks to workforce nationwide.

“Among other efforts, Centier Bank established a parent resource network over the summer in response to challenges many employees faced while adjusting to pandemic life," American Banker Magazine said. "Managed by human resources and hosted on the companywide intranet, the network gives employees a forum to request or offer help with navigating the sudden loss of childcare and classroom learning."

Centier Bank President and CEO Michael Schrage said COVID-19 derailed the bank's 125th anniversary celebration plan, but ultimately showed the "immense amount of strength, determination and camaraderie Centier Bank associates possess for one another, for clients, and the organization as a whole."