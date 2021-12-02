American Banker names Centier, Horizon among nation's best banks to work for

American Banker magazine named Centier and Horizon Bank among the Best Banks to Work For in the country in 2021.

The trade publication ranked Centier the second best bank to work at nationally after only Oakworth Capital Bank in Birmingham, Alabama. The Merrillville-based bank has $5.9 billion in assets in 915 employees across the state.

"Centier Bank found many ways to care for its employees and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic," American Banker said. "The bank offered paid time off for employees who took coronavirus tests, got vaccinated or had to quarantine, for example. And it let employees carry over a week of unused time off into 2021."

The magazine for banking professionals also touted Centier's servant heart culture.

"Employees whose spouses lost jobs benefited from Centier’s CARE Program, which paid out $49,000 in 2020. The bank also mailed care packages to employees going through difficult times," American Banker said. "Because employees were unable to gather for their annual holiday party in 2020, the bank provided family dinners for Thanksgiving and Christmas."

CEO Mike Schrage said the honor shows how the bank's employees felt about it.