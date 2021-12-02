American Banker names Centier, Horizon among nation's best banks to work for

American Banker magazine named Centier and Horizon Bank among the Best Banks to Work For in the country in 2021.
The trade publication ranked Centier the second best bank to work at nationally after only Oakworth Capital Bank in Birmingham, Alabama. The Merrillville-based bank has $5.9 billion in assets in 915 employees across the state.
"Centier Bank found many ways to care for its employees and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic," American Banker said. "The bank offered paid time off for employees who took coronavirus tests, got vaccinated or had to quarantine, for example. And it let employees carry over a week of unused time off into 2021."
The magazine for banking professionals also touted Centier's servant heart culture.
"Employees whose spouses lost jobs benefited from Centier’s CARE Program, which paid out $49,000 in 2020. The bank also mailed care packages to employees going through difficult times," American Banker said. "Because employees were unable to gather for their annual holiday party in 2020, the bank provided family dinners for Thanksgiving and Christmas."
CEO Mike Schrage said the honor shows how the bank's employees felt about it.
“What makes the American Banker ‘Best Banks to Work For’ award so significant is that it is entirely based on feedback from our associates,” Schrage said. “I am truly touched to know that through the ups and downs of the pandemic, they knew that their workplace was there for them, and that they felt secure and taken care of. That means everything to me.”
The distinction reflects the bank's unique company culture, said Chrisanne Christ, senior partner in human resource development at Centier Bank.
“We call ourselves the ‘Centier Family,’ and when times get tough, family sticks together,” Christ said. “For the past 126 years, we have always looked for ways to make the lives of our associates better, and the setbacks many faced in 2021 were an opportunity for us to show up for one another — as family does.”
Michigan City-based Horizon Bank ranked 90th in the country, according to American Banker.
“We firmly believe that by leveraging diverse and unique talents and listening and learning from different perspectives will support our future growth and success as a company,” Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said.
Horizon Bank has tried to address hiring and staffing challenges through increased diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, including forming an affinity resource group on LGBTQ+ issues. The bank plans to create more such groups to be a welcoming forum where employees can share personal experiences, build relationships with colleagues and better understand each other.
It has increased minority hires from 16% of new hires in 2018 to 26% in 2020.
"We are proud to receive recognition as one of the Nation's 'Best Banks to Work For,'" Dwight said. "At Horizon, we recognize that our employees are truly our best assets, and we are committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive and collaborative culture where people are valued, empowered to act, achieve their goals and contribute to the betterment of our local communities."
First Internet Bank in Fishers was the only other Hoosier bank to make the national list.
