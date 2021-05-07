 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Community Bank board member wins Sagamore of the Wabash
urgent

American Community Bank board member wins Sagamore of the Wabash

American Community Bank board member wins Sagamore of the Wabash

Dana Dumezich and Michael Mellon pose for a photo with the Sagamore of the Wabash award.

 Provided

An American Community Bank board member received the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest honor.

Dana Dumezich was honored by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb for her distinguished service to the Hoosier State. Indiana governors personally select Sagamore of the Wabash recipients, who have included astronauts, ambassadors, artists, academics, athletes, comedians, race car drivers, musicians, politicians, presidents and many others.

"I am so honored to have received this award and recognition. It is a privilege to have served the state and my community in this manner and it is gratifying to know that it is appreciated," Dumezich said.

Dumezich was honored for her years of service at Lake County Board of Elections and the Lake County Voter Registration office, which oversees elections and getting people registered to vote.

“Dana does great work for our bank as a board member, but her meaningful contribution to the local community in the management of the democratic process is significant and very deserving of this recognition," American Community Bank President Mike Mellon said.

WATCH NOW: Green Door Books expanding to bigger spot in downtown Hobart

Munster-based American Community Bank has five branches — Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond and Munster. It offers a full array of financial services, including mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, vehicle loans, money market accounts, CDs, IRAs and investment advice.

0:38 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Justin Dyer preview

For more information, visit www.acbanker.com.

+8 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Craft brewery, coffee shops, French bakery, pizzeria, and wellness center open
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How car colors affects resale value

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts