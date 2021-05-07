American Community Bank board member wins Sagamore of the Wabash

An American Community Bank board member received the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest honor.

Dana Dumezich was honored by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb for her distinguished service to the Hoosier State. Indiana governors personally select Sagamore of the Wabash recipients, who have included astronauts, ambassadors, artists, academics, athletes, comedians, race car drivers, musicians, politicians, presidents and many others.

"I am so honored to have received this award and recognition. It is a privilege to have served the state and my community in this manner and it is gratifying to know that it is appreciated," Dumezich said.

Dumezich was honored for her years of service at Lake County Board of Elections and the Lake County Voter Registration office, which oversees elections and getting people registered to vote.

“Dana does great work for our bank as a board member, but her meaningful contribution to the local community in the management of the democratic process is significant and very deserving of this recognition," American Community Bank President Mike Mellon said.