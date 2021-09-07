American Community Bank promotes new vice president of commercial lending

American Community Bank has appointed a new vice president of commercial lending.

The Munster-based bank promoted Rick Gard to vice president, a role in which he will help facilitate making loans to local businesses.

He has worked for the bank for five years and most recently served as assistant vice president. Bank officials said he established himself quickly as a knowledgeable asset in American Community Bank's commercial lending department and is expected to be a key part of its business pending future.

“Rick exhibits all of the qualities necessary to be successful in his position," American Community Bank President Michael Mellon said. "He has demonstrated, in a relatively short time, the ability to process information usefully and build strong and trusting relationships with commercial business customers. We look forward to watching this young man grow and develop further in his banking career.”

American Community Bank operates full-service branches in Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond and Munster.