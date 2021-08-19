'American Idol' runner-up Crystal Bowersox to play in Portage

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Crystal Bowersox, an "American Idol" runner-up, will play in Portage next month.

Bowersox will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Portage High School East Auditorium at 6450 U.S. Highway 6 in Portage.

"Crystal Bowersox has a passion for healing others through music," Portage LIVE! said in a press release. "A runner-up on the ninth season of the popular television show, 'American Idol,' Crystal launched from that stage directly into the recording studio in 2010, releasing her debut album, 'Farmer’s Daughter' on Jive Records. Since her introduction to the world, Crystal has released three LPs, two EPs, several singles and is currently developing an autobiographical, theatrical rock concert titled 'Trauma Queen.'

The Ohio native is a Nashville recording artist who made a name for herself on the national stage in the ninth season of "American Idol," the popular and long-running singing contest on the Fox Network.