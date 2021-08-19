'American Idol' runner-up Crystal Bowersox to play in Portage

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Crystal Bowersox, an "American Idol" runner-up, will play in Portage next month.
Bowersox will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Portage High School East Auditorium at 6450 U.S. Highway 6 in Portage.
"Crystal Bowersox has a passion for healing others through music," Portage LIVE! said in a press release. "A runner-up on the ninth season of the popular television show, 'American Idol,' Crystal launched from that stage directly into the recording studio in 2010, releasing her debut album, 'Farmer’s Daughter' on Jive Records. Since her introduction to the world, Crystal has released three LPs, two EPs, several singles and is currently developing an autobiographical, theatrical rock concert titled 'Trauma Queen.'
The Ohio native is a Nashville recording artist who made a name for herself on the national stage in the ninth season of "American Idol," the popular and long-running singing contest on the Fox Network.
"Her deep love of music developed at an early age from her need to find peace in a chaotic world," Portage LIVE! said in a press release. "In addition, she has used her vocal talents to benefit several causes close to her heart and has become an inspiration and advocate for people living with Type 1 Diabetes."
It's the first of the Fall 2021 -Spring 2022 concerts being staged by Portage LIVE!, formerly the Portage Township Live Entertainment Association that's brought live entertainment to the Porter County community for 32 years.
Other shows slated for this season include the Beatles tribute band American English, Duo Sequenza, the Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Band Fortunate Sons, the big band Shout Section, and Mariachi Ameca.
Season ticket passes are available for $50.
Tickets to the Bowersox show are free for students, $15 for adults at the door and $35 for front row seats or free with season ticket passes.
For more information, call Linda Hardin at 219-762-5025, email hardinll@msn.com, or visit portagelive.org.