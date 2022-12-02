 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

American Iron and Steel Institute hires new chief economist

  • Updated
  • 0
American Iron and Steel Institute hires new chief economist

The American Iron and Steel Institute logo is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The American Iron and Steel Institute announced the appointment of Michael Uhrich as the trade association's new chief economist. He succeeds Tim Gill, who has served as chief economist at AISI since 2016.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Uhrich is a graduate of Marquette University who has served as founder and chief economist for Seventh Point Analytic Consulting. He's also been a labor economist for the Federal Aviation Administration, marketing analytics manager for Yes Lifecycle Marketing and as a market intelligence analyst at MillerCoors.

He has 15 years of experience in statistics-related work such as analytics and advanced econometrics. He previously served as the chief economist of the Beer Institute, the national trade association for the beer brewing industry. He tracked data, forecasted industry performance and monitored economic conditions and policy shifts.

In his new role, he will analyze the impact of the economy and policy on the American steel industry and its customers. He also will furnish data AISI will use for various purposes, including lobbying for public policy, developing markets and communicating with the public. He'll also manage its industry statistics program.

People are also reading…

“Michael’s vast expertise in the analytics and economics field will be a tremendous asset to AISI. Our economics and statistics program is the gold standard in the steel industry, and we look forward to Michael’s leadership in ensuring steel industry data and information continues to support the advocacy achievements of AISI and our member companies," Dempsey said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Shore Line makes move on South Bend realignment

South Shore Line makes move on South Bend realignment

The South Shore Line operator's Board of Trustees approved a $6 million contract Monday with the firm DLZ to do engineering work necessary to move the South Bend International Airport station from the airport terminal's east side to its west side.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk running Twitter 'like a dictator'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts