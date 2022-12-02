American Iron and Steel Institute hires new chief economist

The American Iron and Steel Institute announced the appointment of Michael Uhrich as the trade association's new chief economist. He succeeds Tim Gill, who has served as chief economist at AISI since 2016.

Uhrich is a graduate of Marquette University who has served as founder and chief economist for Seventh Point Analytic Consulting. He's also been a labor economist for the Federal Aviation Administration, marketing analytics manager for Yes Lifecycle Marketing and as a market intelligence analyst at MillerCoors.

He has 15 years of experience in statistics-related work such as analytics and advanced econometrics. He previously served as the chief economist of the Beer Institute, the national trade association for the beer brewing industry. He tracked data, forecasted industry performance and monitored economic conditions and policy shifts.

In his new role, he will analyze the impact of the economy and policy on the American steel industry and its customers. He also will furnish data AISI will use for various purposes, including lobbying for public policy, developing markets and communicating with the public. He'll also manage its industry statistics program.

“Michael’s vast expertise in the analytics and economics field will be a tremendous asset to AISI. Our economics and statistics program is the gold standard in the steel industry, and we look forward to Michael’s leadership in ensuring steel industry data and information continues to support the advocacy achievements of AISI and our member companies," Dempsey said.