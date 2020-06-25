American Iron and Steel Institute names interim CEO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Iron and Steel Institute named Kevin Dempsey as the interim president and CEO to succeed the retiring Thomas J. Gibson.

Since 2009, Dempsey has served as public policy and general counsel of the Washington D.C.-based trade association for the steel industry, including Northwest Indiana steelmakers like ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel.

“It is critical for AISI to have strong expertise and continuity at this time. Not only is the steel industry confronted with the COVID-19 crisis, but we continue to face challenges from market distorting policies and practices that have fueled the massive and growing global excess capacity in steel, from China and elsewhere," said John Brett, chairman of AISI and president and CEO of ArcelorMittal USA. "Kevin Dempsey has been at the forefront of the industry’s advocacy on this for many years, and the member companies of AISI agree that he is the leader that AISI needs at this crucial time."

Gibson will serve as an advisor during the transition. After 12 years with AISI, he helped enact the legislation that strengthened trade laws for the first time in a generation, as well as transportation and infrastructure bills that drove demand for steel products.