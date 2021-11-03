 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Iron and Steel Institute names new board members
urgent

American Iron and Steel Institute names new board members

American Iron and Steel Institute names new board members

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves addresses a rally of steelworkers in Chesterton in August.

 Joseph S. Pete

The American Iron and Steel Institute has named two new board members.

The Washington D.C.-based trade association representing the steel industry elected Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and CEO Lourenco Goncalves as a vice-chairman of its board. The board also voted to add Phil Piggott, vice president of sales and marketing at Carmeuse, the Pittsburgh-based company that supplies limestone to the steel industry, including from its operation in Buffington Harbor in Gary.

“Phil and Lourenco are experienced leaders in our industry. I look forward to continuing our successful work together to advocate for the interests of the American steel industry, our workers, and our customer and supplier partners,” said AISI Chairman Leon Toplalian, who also serves as Nucor president and CEO.

Piggott chairs the AISI Associate Member Committee and will represent the American Iron and Steel Institute's associate members after joining the board.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

“Lourenco and Phil are both strong advocates, and they will serve as important assets to the Institute as we navigate this critical period in the history of our industry," AISI President and CEO Kevin Dempsey said.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The American Iron and Steel Institute advocates for policies that affect the American steel industry, which is estimated to account for $520 billion in economic output and two million jobs when suppliers and induced impacts are taken into account. The workers employed directly by the steel industry or indirectly, such as on the ships that haul iron ore to steel mills or in the semi-trailer trucks that haul finished steel to market, earn more than $130 billion a year in wages, benefits and other compensation. The steel industry also contributes $56 billion in federal, state and local taxes, such as to the mill towns that ring Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana. 

For more information, visit steel.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts