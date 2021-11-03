American Iron and Steel Institute names new board members

The American Iron and Steel Institute has named two new board members.
The Washington D.C.-based trade association representing the steel industry elected Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and CEO Lourenco Goncalves as a vice-chairman of its board. The board also voted to add Phil Piggott, vice president of sales and marketing at Carmeuse, the Pittsburgh-based company that supplies limestone to the steel industry, including from its operation in Buffington Harbor in Gary.
“Phil and Lourenco are experienced leaders in our industry. I look forward to continuing our successful work together to advocate for the interests of the American steel industry, our workers, and our customer and supplier partners,” said AISI Chairman Leon Toplalian, who also serves as Nucor president and CEO.
Piggott chairs the AISI Associate Member Committee and will represent the American Iron and Steel Institute's associate members after joining the board.
“Lourenco and Phil are both strong advocates, and they will serve as important assets to the Institute as we navigate this critical period in the history of our industry," AISI President and CEO Kevin Dempsey said.
The American Iron and Steel Institute advocates for policies that affect the American steel industry, which is estimated to account for $520 billion in economic output and two million jobs when suppliers and induced impacts are taken into account. The workers employed directly by the steel industry or indirectly, such as on the ships that haul iron ore to steel mills or in the semi-trailer trucks that haul finished steel to market, earn more than $130 billion a year in wages, benefits and other compensation. The steel industry also contributes $56 billion in federal, state and local taxes, such as to the mill towns that ring Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana.
For more information, visit steel.org.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dairy Belle, Happiness is Pets, Agave Mansion and Kali Beauty open; Marco's Pizza closes
Open
Opening soon
Coming soon
Opening soon
Closed
Grand opening celebration
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restaurant closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restau…