American Iron and Steel Institute names new board members

The American Iron and Steel Institute has named two new board members.

The Washington D.C.-based trade association representing the steel industry elected Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and CEO Lourenco Goncalves as a vice-chairman of its board. The board also voted to add Phil Piggott, vice president of sales and marketing at Carmeuse, the Pittsburgh-based company that supplies limestone to the steel industry, including from its operation in Buffington Harbor in Gary.

“Phil and Lourenco are experienced leaders in our industry. I look forward to continuing our successful work together to advocate for the interests of the American steel industry, our workers, and our customer and supplier partners,” said AISI Chairman Leon Toplalian, who also serves as Nucor president and CEO.

Piggott chairs the AISI Associate Member Committee and will represent the American Iron and Steel Institute's associate members after joining the board.

“Lourenco and Phil are both strong advocates, and they will serve as important assets to the Institute as we navigate this critical period in the history of our industry," AISI President and CEO Kevin Dempsey said.