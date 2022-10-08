American Iron and Steel Institute names new director, honors steel champion

The American Iron and Steel Institute recently added a new director and recognized a steel champion.

The Washington D.C.-based trade association represents the domestic steel industry, including the interests of major Northwest Indiana employers like Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel.

Its board elected Joe Burkey, the regional president of Harsco North America, to serve on the AISI board.

“I would like to welcome Joe Burkey to the AISI Board and I look forward to his contributions, and to working with him in our efforts to highlight the American steel industry’s sustainability leadership,” said Leon Topalian, AISI chairman and chairman, president and CEO of Nucor.

The board also bestowed the AISI Lifetime Steel Champion Award on Joseph Turner, senior adviser to Fluor and Primary Energy.

“Joe Turner is an icon in the steel industry. The AISI Board of Directors recognizes his exemplary service in advocating for the steel industry and his tireless work over the years engaging domestic steel producers and our suppliers,” Topalian said. “Joe is an outspoken and passionate voice for the industry. He is much deserving of this award, as he truly is a long-standing champion for steel.”

AISI lobbies for federal policies that would benefit steelmakers and steelworkers, promotes advancement in steel technology and publishes an array of industry data, including on steel markets, steel production and the sector’s economic impact.