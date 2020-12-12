 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Iron and Steel Institute names new president and CEO
urgent

American Iron and Steel Institute names new president and CEO

{{featured_button_text}}
American Iron and Steel Institute names new president and CEO

Kevin Dempsey

 Provided

The American Iron and Steel Institute, the trade association and lobbying group that bills itself as the voice of the American steel industry, has a new leader after Thomas Gibson retired.

Interim President and CEO Kevin Dempsey is taking the reins as Gibson's successor. He previously served as AISI's senior vice president for public policy and general counsel at the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute since 2009.

“Kevin Dempsey has been a driving force for the steel industry’s advocacy on our key priorities for many years. At a time when we are challenged not only by the global pandemic but by unfair trade practices and massive global steel overcapacity, the AISI member companies have the utmost confidence in Kevin’s leadership and expertise,” said John Brett, chairman of AISI and president and CEO of ArcelorMittal USA.

Dempsey, who has served as interim president and CEO since June, previously worked as a partner at the global law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf. He also worked as counsel to former Sen. John C. Danforth of Missouri.

“I am honored and privileged at this opportunity to continue serving the American steel industry," Dempsey said. "The industry is a cornerstone of our economy, the backbone of America’s manufacturing sector, critical to our national security and the cleanest and most energy efficient of the leading steel producing industries in the world. I look forward to working with our member companies and partners to continue this momentum."

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

1 of 11
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts