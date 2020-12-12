American Iron and Steel Institute names new president and CEO

The American Iron and Steel Institute, the trade association and lobbying group that bills itself as the voice of the American steel industry, has a new leader after Thomas Gibson retired.

Interim President and CEO Kevin Dempsey is taking the reins as Gibson's successor. He previously served as AISI's senior vice president for public policy and general counsel at the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute since 2009.

“Kevin Dempsey has been a driving force for the steel industry’s advocacy on our key priorities for many years. At a time when we are challenged not only by the global pandemic but by unfair trade practices and massive global steel overcapacity, the AISI member companies have the utmost confidence in Kevin’s leadership and expertise,” said John Brett, chairman of AISI and president and CEO of ArcelorMittal USA.

Dempsey, who has served as interim president and CEO since June, previously worked as a partner at the global law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf. He also worked as counsel to former Sen. John C. Danforth of Missouri.