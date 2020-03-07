American Iron and Steel Institute president and CEO to retire

Longtime American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Thomas Gibson plans to retire this fall.

He has led the Washington, D.C.-based trade association since 2008. During his tenure, he helped lobby for transportation and infrastructure bills that benefited the domestic steel industry, as well as "once-in-a-generation legislation to strengthen the trade laws against unfair trade practices and level the playing field for steel manufacturers."

Gibson also lobbied for energy and environmental regulations that would not lessen the manufacturing competitiveness to the United States.

“It has been an honor every day to represent the dedicated companies that produce steel in the United States and North America, and to serve as an advocate for steel industry concerns in Washington and beyond," Gibson said. "While I am looking forward to an active retirement, I will certainly miss the talented and dedicated team at AISI and look forward to hearing about AISI’s continued future innovations and successes on behalf of the industry.”

In addition to its public policy advocacy, the AISI leads efforts to develop new steels and new steelmaking technology.