American Iron and Steel Institute president and CEO to retire

Longtime American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Thomas Gibson plans to retire this fall.
He has led the Washington, D.C.-based trade association since 2008. During his tenure, he helped lobby for transportation and infrastructure bills that benefited the domestic steel industry, as well as "once-in-a-generation legislation to strengthen the trade laws against unfair trade practices and level the playing field for steel manufacturers."
Gibson also lobbied for energy and environmental regulations that would not lessen the manufacturing competitiveness to the United States.
“It has been an honor every day to represent the dedicated companies that produce steel in the United States and North America, and to serve as an advocate for steel industry concerns in Washington and beyond," Gibson said. "While I am looking forward to an active retirement, I will certainly miss the talented and dedicated team at AISI and look forward to hearing about AISI’s continued future innovations and successes on behalf of the industry.”
In addition to its public policy advocacy, the AISI leads efforts to develop new steels and new steelmaking technology.
Gibson served as senior vice president of Advocacy for the American Chemistry Council, senior vice president of government affairs for the Portland Cement Association, chief of staff for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and majority deputy staff director to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works before joining AISI. He also worked as engineer and program manager for the defense contractor Raytheon and served as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy.
“Tom effectively spearheaded AISI's advocacy efforts on critical policy issues through challenging times, starting with the financial crisis of 2008 and through the era of repeated import surges fueled by the global overcapacity crisis. His contributions brought AISI to the forefront of the debate on these issues and solidified the Institute’s role as a premier trade association. He will be missed, and we wish him all the best,” said AISI Board Chairman Roger Newport of AK Steel.
The search for his successor is underway.