American Senior Communities wins national award

American Senior Communities, which runs Lowell Health Care, Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation Center and nearly 90 other senior homes across the Hoosier state, has won a national award for customer care.
Nebraska-based health care intelligence firm NRC Health conferred a 2020 Customer Approved Award on American Senior Communities for "outstanding care experience for its customers."
“These organizations have dedicated themselves to creating enriching experiences for each person they serve,” said Stephanie Kolbo, NRC Health’s vice president of business development. “As the survey results show, their efforts have not gone unnoticed by residents and their family members. It’s NRC Health’s pleasure to recognize their achievement.”
Only 20 independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing providers around the country were recognized with the distinction. Winners were picked from the 2019 Resident and Family Experience Survey based upon a high percentage of those surveyed recommending their homes to friends and family, which is considered to be a strong measure of customer satisfaction.
“Feedback from our customers is so important to us," American Senior Communities CEO Donna Kelsey said. "It allows us to prescriptively shape our plans to ensure we are living out our mission of compassionately serving our customers with quality care and excellence.”
