American steel production plummeted by 36.6% in May, slipped to fifth worldwide
A bar of steel makes its way through the 80" hot strip mill at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago on its way to becoming a coil of steel.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Largely as a result of the coronavirus public health emergency and subsequent stay-at-home orders, steel production in the United States plummeted 36.6% year-over-year to 4.8 million tons in May, according to the World Steel Association.

The Brussels, Belgium-based trade association reported that steel production fell 8.7% year-over-year globally to 148.8 million tons in May.

China again led the world in steel production with 92.3 million tons produced in May, an increase of 4.2% year-over-year. China is largely insulated from the market forces that affect most other countries as its steel industry is largely state-run.

In May, steel production fell by 31.8% to 5.9 million tons in Japan, by 39.1% to 5.8 million tons in India, and by 14.1% to 5.4 million tons in South Korea. South Korea ranked fourth worldwide in steel output in May, grabbing the spot normally held by the United States — which had long been the world's top steel producer until the late 20th century — behind China, Japan, and India.

That month, steel output dropped by 26.8% to 10.5 million tons in the European Union, by 7.6% to 8.2 million tons in the post-Soviet Republics in Eurasia, by 10.4% to 1.6 million tons in Ukraine, by 22.% to 2.2 million tons in Brazil, and by 25.8% to 2.3 million tons in Turkey.

The World Steel Association tracks more than 85% of global steel production in 64 steel-producing countries around the globe.

