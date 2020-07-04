American steel production plummeted by 36.6% in May, slipped to fifth worldwide

Largely as a result of the coronavirus public health emergency and subsequent stay-at-home orders, steel production in the United States plummeted 36.6% year-over-year to 4.8 million tons in May, according to the World Steel Association.
The Brussels, Belgium-based trade association reported that steel production fell 8.7% year-over-year globally to 148.8 million tons in May.
China again led the world in steel production with 92.3 million tons produced in May, an increase of 4.2% year-over-year. China is largely insulated from the market forces that affect most other countries as its steel industry is largely state-run.
In May, steel production fell by 31.8% to 5.9 million tons in Japan, by 39.1% to 5.8 million tons in India, and by 14.1% to 5.4 million tons in South Korea. South Korea ranked fourth worldwide in steel output in May, grabbing the spot normally held by the United States — which had long been the world's top steel producer until the late 20th century — behind China, Japan, and India.
That month, steel output dropped by 26.8% to 10.5 million tons in the European Union, by 7.6% to 8.2 million tons in the post-Soviet Republics in Eurasia, by 10.4% to 1.6 million tons in Ukraine, by 22.% to 2.2 million tons in Brazil, and by 25.8% to 2.3 million tons in Turkey.
The World Steel Association tracks more than 85% of global steel production in 64 steel-producing countries around the globe.
Coats praises U.S. Steel's commitment to NWI
Coats praises U.S. Steel's commitment to NWI
Fair showcases steel mill technology
Wanted: Manufacturing jobs with higher wages
100612MANUFACTURINGDAY
United Steelworkers, ArcelorMittal reach tentative labor agreement
USW forms 3-year deal with ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel
082712USWPICKET9
Gubernatorial candidate Gregg touts business experience on 3-day NWI swing
Somber day highlights worker sacrifice
042712WORKERSMEMORIAL, 2012 steel workers memorial day
111112-biz-esmarkbuys
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
Mike Rippey speaks to Lakeshore Chamber
CAIC Safety Expo
Plate full of potential
Plate full of potential
Port of Indiana welcomes first international ship of season
Education enhances all aspects of NWI future
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
Paul Wurth
PaulWurth
THREE YEARS AFTER THE GREAT RECESSION: Manufacturing continuing to boost Indiana economic activity
Tons of Indiana steel going to Europe
Indiana gains manufacturing jobs for second straight year
U.S. Steel
ArcelorMittal focuses on sustainability
Steelworkers will not get back pay for suiting up before their shifts
Shipments up 16 percent at Port of Indiana Burns Habor
Steel service center to shut down, lay off 31 workers
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
ArcelorMittal USA exec named chairman of steel trade association
U.S. Steel
Steelmakers fighting back against record number of imports
Indiana leads nation in steel production for 34th straight year
U.S. Steel lays off 83 more workers at Gary Works
U.S. Steel starts layoffs of up to 323 workers at Gary Works
More steel layoffs could be avoided, execs say
New flat-rolled management takes over at U.S. Steel
Steel output down 9.3 percent so far this year
Great Lakes steel output starts 2016 on an upswing
Local steel output jumps to yearly high
GM and Ford honor ArcelorMittal
U.S. Steel Gary Works
World’s governments agree there’s too much steel capacity
ArcelorMittal loses $400 million in first quarter
Steel shipments up 6.3 percent month over month
Feds will investigate ban on Chinese steel
Local steel production rises for fourth straight week
Mexico and Canada are buying more American steel
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.