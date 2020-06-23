Ameristar Casino to permanently lay off 127 workers because of COVID-19 restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ameristar Casino in East Chicago warned the state of Indiana it plans to permanently lay off 127 workers this fall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The casino and hotel at 777 Ameristar Boulevard on the Lake Michigan lakeshore told the state in a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act or WARN notice that the layoffs would start on Sept. 15.

"These layoffs at Ameristar Casino Hotel East Chicago are the unfortunate result of COVID-19-related business circumstances that were sudden, dramatic and beyond our control," Director of Human Resources Christy Rodriguez wrote in a June 12 letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. "The impact on our business was not relatively foreseeable until now."

Stay-at-home orders caused business for Ameristar owner Penn National to dry up nationwide. Ongoing capacity restrictions have affected the casino operator's profitability.