Amid latest COVID surge, swamped doctors coping with exhaustion, stress and survivor's guilt

Now nearing its second year in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on doctors in Northwest Indiana hospitals.

"You keep getting up and it's like a bad Groundhog Day where you hope it's getting better but fear it's going to be worse," Franciscan Health Infectious Diseases Medical Director Erica Kaufman West said. "Then I think 'I'm not the sick one, why am I complaining? I'm healthy and my family members are healthy.' Taking care of so many COVID patients, you get tired, frustrated and complain. But then you get survivor's guilt."

Local doctors have been swamped amid the recent surge in coronavirus that's followed the spread of the omicron variant. Indiana recently suffered record coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Northwest Indiana physicians have sometimes been putting in 80-hour weeks amid a crush of patients that's tested the capacity of local emergency rooms, nearly filling up all the available beds with ventilators at points. Health care providers have been coping with stress, exhaustion and despair.

"We go into medicine to make people feel better," Kaufman West said. "But we feel we are failing patients with COVID as there are no unique medications to help them. It makes you question your own abilities. Then there's the humanity of sitting and watching people die. You can still hold their hands and comfort them. It's emotionally much easier to be able to discharge them with a handful of medication we know works. But by the time they get to the hospital, there's usually not too much we can do. They are either going to get better or they won't. We can just encourage them to lay on their bellies, take deep breaths and do breathing exercises. We can make sure they're educated so they're sitting up and wearing their oxygen the right way."

Franciscan Health Dyer, Hammond, Munster President and CEO Patrick Maloney said doctors in Northwest Indiana have been unwavering in their commitment to patients during one of the deadliest pandemics in U.S. history.

“As this pandemic has continued through waves and surges, the tireless work and commitment of our Franciscan Health colleagues has been extraordinary," he said. "These unprecedented times have tested all of us, health care workers most of all. I believe the shared dedication to our Franciscan Mission has helped us take care of each other and our community.”

In Indiana, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with coronavirus and more than 20,000 have died, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The unrelenting virus has seemed like it's never let up at local emergency rooms. Doctors have had to put in shifts of 36 hours or longer at times amid the crush of patients.

"I'm a bit at a loss for words," Kaufman West said. "I've never been through anything like this even in medical training. There are so many sleepless nights. The hardest part about this is you don't know when it's going to end. Just when you feel like it's going to recede, there's another surge."

That makes it difficult for doctors with kids at home.

"It carries over into your personal life," she said. "Before I could say to my daughter if I missed gymnastics I would go next week. I haven't been able to do that in months. You get more angry and frustrated. It's harder when you have kids. I want to help them with homework but don't know when I'm going to be home."

Doctors have had to sacrifice a lot during the pandemic.

"You aren't able to travel to visit friends or take vacations as a family," she said. "There are some universal sacrifices we all have to make like not seeing more vulnerable grandparents to not put them in jeopardy. But for us in the medical field, it's another magnitude. I used to be able to eat dinners with my family, and I can't remember how long that's been. I've missed out on family time, being able to sit down and play card games with them for an hour or two."

The work itself also is a grind. The pandemic has dragged on and on.

"In the beginning, there was anxiety over how transmissible it was, how deadly it was, and if the masking policy was good enough," she said. "Now it's exhaustion. Now it's how many people you see in a day. Now it's talking to scared family members, seeing a nurse crying in the breakroom. It's a different kind of environment. Everybody's sort of burning out at different times and turning inward. There's exhaustion, frustration, bitterness and anger. It's unlike anything. If it's a bad day and the ICU is filled with patients in the morning, you look at each other and say, 'Let's get to work.'"

The Indiana Department of Health estimates more than 10,000 Hoosiers have been infected with coronavirus over the past two weeks and more than 130 have died over the past month. The latest surge has taxed capacity.

"We've had an honest-to-goodness moment where we looked at all the patients intubated on the floor and went to see if we had any extra ventilators, if we had any left," she said. "It's been extremely stressful with so many sick patients making sure that you have the supplies that you need. There have been various shortages, such as of dialysis fluid. You worry about resources and check with the pharmacy. You start to think if drug 'x' is in low supply if there's another drug you could use that's just as good."

Operations have been postponed, often because there wasn't enough staff or the necessary medication was in short supply. Staff has been shifted around during personnel shortages as health care providers have gotten sick in droves or sought work in less stressful environments. Neonatal nurses have for instance been deployed to emergency rooms or intensive care units where the need was higher.

Kaufman West works at Franciscan Health Munster, which lately has been full.

"The hospital is very busy," she said. "We've had to transfer patients to other hospitals."

Patients typically come in with COVID when they are struggling to breathe or suffering fatigue or weakness.

"They can't walk to the bathroom or can't get up," she said. "When your oxygen levels are low, your body's way of preserving oxygen is to make them not move. When family members check on them, they're too weak to move. They're not actually weak. They're hypoxic. Their oxygen level is too low."

Some patients recover in four or five days. Some stay for two to three weeks. Some never return home.

"In the beginning, when they still have the ability to communicate, they're worried and anxious," she said. "They're very open about their concerns. They're afraid to die. They're hoping to see their spouse or grandchildren."

Family members also are often fearful.

"People are scared. They have a lot of questions," Kaufman West said. "Some of them are not nice. They have frustrations, anger and emotions that get in the way. It's hard sometimes to be professional."

As an infectious disease specialist, she ends up often seeing the worst-case scenario.

"I feel like it might be skewed by the time patients get to an infectious disease hospitalist," she said. "I know some patients have had some really good success and been discharged. People with small kids at home who were hypoxic have been able to go back home to normal lives."

Franciscan Health Hammond and Dyer Medical Director Hospitalist Medicine Trilok Pathak said the team of health care providers have been working 24/7 at local hospitals to help patients during the pandemic.

"For all of us, it's been a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he said. "You see the dedication of the front-line team, the nursing staff the respiratory staff. You see all the time and energy physicians and the clinical care team give patients. A simple example is how nurse aides feed patients with COVID who can't feed themselves. They sit with those patients knowing how contagious the disease can be and that they have an increased risk of illness themselves. They do it day in and day out. It's really inspired to all of us."

Front-line medical workers have seen the effectiveness of the vaccine, Pathak said.

"Most of the people in the hospital with severe illness and sometimes dying are unvaccinated," he said. "My heart goes out to them. They wish themselves they got vaccinated earlier. With breakthrough cases, it's a milder disease. As health care providers, we see it every day. We appreciate some people's vaccine hesitancy and respect patient autonomy but need to engage in that dialogue that once they get to the hospital it's too late."

The latest surge has been trying on Northwest Indiana hospitals, especially on nurses. Some have taken jobs as traveling nurses to pare down their hours, forcing remaining nurses to pick up extra hours.

"Everyone is tired at this point," he said. "We're going the extra mile but there's intensive pressure. As more people get sick, it puts stress on our ICU nursing units. We're two years into this pandemic. That's a long time."

Health care workers have sometimes been putting in 80 hours a week during the pandemic, Pathak said.

"We're all human," he said. "Providers are working beyond full-time. We realize it's a shared sacrifice with the public. We have kids in school. We know what sacrifices teachers are making to come to work. We know people are visiting restaurants less frequently and adjusting their behavior. It's a significant time commitment but we know we're in this together with the public. We know we're not doing this by ourselves and appreciate the support."

Despite stress and exhaustion, health care workers have been working just as diligently to help patients as they did at the beginning of the pandemic, Pathak said.

"We have the same level of compassion and desire to make good outcomes as when the first official case came to Indiana in March of 2020," he said.

During the most recent surge, most of the recent coronavirus patients at Franciscan Health Munster have been unvaccinated, Kaufman West said.

"We expect there to be better treatments, but right now vaccination and prevention are the only way to keep safe," she said. "Even if you're a young healthy person who's not as susceptible, you don't want to be the one who puts grandma in the hospital. We need to think about public health and society. People need to learn to stop being so insular and really think about each other to get through this. It's just sad when I see relatively young people on ventilators with their kids' artwork on the wall next to their bed. I think it didn't have to be like this. It makes me sad, profoundly sad."

