Amid market shift, Ford now offering money-back guarantee to goose used vehicle sales

Just as sports teams have become more involved in the ticket resale market in recent years, an automaker is becoming more active in used vehicle sales at a time when it can't manufacture enough new cars, trucks and SUVs to meet demand.

New car inventory has been in such short supply during the semiconductor shortages that a major automaker is now taking steps to boost used vehicle sales at its dealerships where lots have often sat half-empty for months.

Ford is rolling out a new 14-day/1,000-mile money-back guarantee on used vehicles to offer consumers greater peace of mind and strengthen its dealerships as used vehicle sellers.

Used car sales prices have soared to record highs amid a dearth of inventory. Market research firm iSeeCars estimates used vehicles are now selling for an average of $31,020 in the Chicago metropolitan area that includes Northwest Indiana.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, is launching the Blue Advantage program in connection with Autotrader. Customers can use it to find both Ford and non-Ford vehicles that have been inspected by factory-trained technicians.

In Ford's new program, all used vehicles come under either Gold Certified or Blue Certified Ford Motor Company warranties. Blue Certified vehicles get a 139-point inspection and a comprehensive limited warranty of 90 days or 4,000 miles, whichever comes first. Gold Certified vehicles get a 172-point inspection and a 12-month or 12,000-mile warranty, depending on which milestone is reached first.

Both levels come with a Carfax vehicle history report, 24/7 roadside assistance and FordPass Reward that can be applied to future vehicle purchases or service visits.

“The Ford Blue Advantage platform provides the opportunity to build long-term relationships with our customers by offering the peace of mind of a certified used vehicle, a comprehensive warranty and the power of FordPass Rewards points - Ford’s industry-leading loyalty platform,” said Andrew Frick, Ford’s vice president of sales, U.S. and Canada.

Traffic to the FordBlueAdvantage site has risen by 500% since it was rebranded from the Certified Pre-Owned website. Ford's certified used vehicle sales rose by 26% last year.

In addition to being a major industrial employer in the Calumet Region, Ford has many dealerships in Northwest Indiana, including in Highland, Lowell, Merrillville, Hobart, Burns Harbor, Valparaiso and Michigan City.

