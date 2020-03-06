Amish Acres rebranding as Barns of Nappanee, will resume theater soon

Amish Acres, a landmark tourist destination in northern Indiana that's been visited by Region residents for more than five decades, is rebranding itself as The Barns at Nappanee-Home of Amish Acres.
New owners, who bought the closed attraction at auction last month, announced they plan to revive the Round Barn Theatre, the collection of historic barns and the annual Arts & Crafts Festival, carrying on the legacy of the tourist site south of Elkhart, billed as the only Amish farm listed in The National Register of Historic Places.
Owners Jason Bontrager, Marlin Stutzman and John Kruse said they would keep "Amish Acres" as part of the brand, but rechristen it as The Barns at Nappanee to "give it a fresh focus and highlight the historic barns that have been enjoyed by so many people for so long."
They plan to put more focus on weddings and special events, like company Christmas parties, to take advantage of its "inescapable charm" and "natural romance."
The owners also are partnering with the Legacy Theatre Group, which will manage the Round Barn Theatre. The group will produce repertoire plays and original stage productions, as well as bring in outside acts and shows.
“We are beyond excited about this opportunity to collaborate with The Barns at Nappanee to continue the legacy of excellence on stage at the Round Barn Theatre in a way that brings couples and families together for experiences they will remember for a lifetime," Christy Stutzman of Legacy Theatre Group said. "My husband took me to a show at the Round Barn Theatre on the night he proposed, so naturally this place, and now this project, mean a great deal to me personally.”
To revive the closed tourist destination, they also plan to increase focus on appealing to locals in addition to the travelers from across the country Amish Acres always roped in. To that end, The Barns at Nappanee has brought in LaSalle Hospitality Group to provide the food.
“LaSalle Hospitality Group is honored to have the opportunity to partner with Marlin Stutzman, Gabe Rivera, Jason Bontrager and John Kruse here at The Barns at Nappanee to provide the food service for this new chapter at Amish Acres," LaSalle Hospitality Group Founder and CEO Mark McDonnell said. "Our brand has been built on food service excellence for the past 29 years and we are happy to have this chance to grow and expand our company into a regional brand. I have long wanted to become a part of Elkhart County and though I always thought it would happen in the city of Elkhart I am very excited with the possibilities here in Nappanee."
Country fried chicken, hickory smoked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and other favorites will come back, along with some new seasonal, locally sourced items.
"We plan to offer some of the traditional menu items that made Amish Acres famous along with updated items that fall somewhere between what we offer in South Bend and what we will offer here," McDonnell said. "Think of it as a bit more plain than fancy, if you will.
"We also plan to convert a portion of the dining room in the main barn into a restaurant that will be known as LaSalle Farm & Table to connote the nature of the location and the proximity of the abundance of farms in the area. We plan to make use of as many local ingredients as possible via a menu that will change with the seasons."