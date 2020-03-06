Amish Acres rebranding as Barns of Nappanee, will resume theater soon

Amish Acres, a landmark tourist destination in northern Indiana that's been visited by Region residents for more than five decades, is rebranding itself as The Barns at Nappanee-Home of Amish Acres.

New owners, who bought the closed attraction at auction last month, announced they plan to revive the Round Barn Theatre, the collection of historic barns and the annual Arts & Crafts Festival, carrying on the legacy of the tourist site south of Elkhart, billed as the only Amish farm listed in The National Register of Historic Places.

Owners Jason Bontrager, Marlin Stutzman and John Kruse said they would keep "Amish Acres" as part of the brand, but rechristen it as The Barns at Nappanee to "give it a fresh focus and highlight the historic barns that have been enjoyed by so many people for so long."

They plan to put more focus on weddings and special events, like company Christmas parties, to take advantage of its "inescapable charm" and "natural romance."

The owners also are partnering with the Legacy Theatre Group, which will manage the Round Barn Theatre. The group will produce repertoire plays and original stage productions, as well as bring in outside acts and shows.

