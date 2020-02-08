You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Amish Acres sells for $4.425 million as buyers plan to reopen the attraction
alert urgent

Amish Acres sells for $4.425 million as buyers plan to reopen the attraction

{{featured_button_text}}
Restaurant Barn

The Restaurant Barn at Amish Acres is shown. The long-time owners of the tourist attraction have auctioned it to new owners.

 Provided

The Amish Acres tourist attraction in Nappanee, Indiana, was sold at auction to six different buyers Wednesday. The auction drew a standing-room-only crowd and resulted in the sale of the attraction for a total of $4.425 million.

Amish Acres is located about 30 miles southeast of South Bend and includes historical cabins, barns and other structures, most of which date back to the 1800s. It also includes the 400-seat Round Barn Theatre.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. of Columbus, Indiana, marketed the property and managed the bidding competition, where much of the attention focused on the Round Barn Theatre, restaurant and related properties that are popular among northern Indiana residents and visitors.

The properties went to a group made up of John Kruse, former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman and Jason Bontrager. They said they intend to continue operating the facilities as an attraction.

"Legacy Theatre Company, owned by my wife, Christy, and her sister, Wendy Rivera, and Wendy's husband Gabe, will operate the Round Barn Theatre. We hope to reopen in the spring with new theater productions and family fun for all," Stutzman said.

Kruse added, "We are excited to build off the legacy of Amish Acres, and we believe we can make this a spectacular venue for decades into the future."

The previous owners had closed Amish Acres after a New Year's Eve celebration to prepare for the auction. Richard Pletcher and family members had built the Amish Acres brand to the point it draws 150,000 visitors each year. But he told the South Bend Tribune that keeping it going is “a year-round effort” and they're “all exhausted.”

With no sure offers for the whole complex, Pletcher chose to auction parts of it.

Roger Diehm, who managed the auction for Schrader, said sellers and buyers alike were pleased with the outcome.

"It's great news for Nappanee and the entire area, and I'm excited to see what the future will bring under the new ownership," he said.

R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company, said the event capped off an intensive marketing campaign.

Pletcher "worked closely with us from start to finish, and we're glad we got a result that will benefit everybody," he said.

Things to do: Looking for a staycation in NWI? Here are 6 places with 12 or more things to see

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts