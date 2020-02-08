Amish Acres sells for $4.425 million as buyers plan to reopen the attraction

The Amish Acres tourist attraction in Nappanee, Indiana, was sold at auction to six different buyers Wednesday. The auction drew a standing-room-only crowd and resulted in the sale of the attraction for a total of $4.425 million.

Amish Acres is located about 30 miles southeast of South Bend and includes historical cabins, barns and other structures, most of which date back to the 1800s. It also includes the 400-seat Round Barn Theatre.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. of Columbus, Indiana, marketed the property and managed the bidding competition, where much of the attention focused on the Round Barn Theatre, restaurant and related properties that are popular among northern Indiana residents and visitors.

The properties went to a group made up of John Kruse, former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman and Jason Bontrager. They said they intend to continue operating the facilities as an attraction.

"Legacy Theatre Company, owned by my wife, Christy, and her sister, Wendy Rivera, and Wendy's husband Gabe, will operate the Round Barn Theatre. We hope to reopen in the spring with new theater productions and family fun for all," Stutzman said.