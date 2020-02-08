Amish Acres sells for $4.425 million as buyers plan to reopen the attraction

The Amish Acres tourist attraction in Nappanee, Indiana, was sold at auction to six different buyers Wednesday. The auction drew a standing-room-only crowd and resulted in the sale of the attraction for a total of $4.425 million.
Amish Acres is located about 30 miles southeast of South Bend and includes historical cabins, barns and other structures, most of which date back to the 1800s. It also includes the 400-seat Round Barn Theatre.
Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. of Columbus, Indiana, marketed the property and managed the bidding competition, where much of the attention focused on the Round Barn Theatre, restaurant and related properties that are popular among northern Indiana residents and visitors.
The properties went to a group made up of John Kruse, former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman and Jason Bontrager. They said they intend to continue operating the facilities as an attraction.
"Legacy Theatre Company, owned by my wife, Christy, and her sister, Wendy Rivera, and Wendy's husband Gabe, will operate the Round Barn Theatre. We hope to reopen in the spring with new theater productions and family fun for all," Stutzman said.
Kruse added, "We are excited to build off the legacy of Amish Acres, and we believe we can make this a spectacular venue for decades into the future."
The previous owners had closed Amish Acres after a New Year's Eve celebration to prepare for the auction. Richard Pletcher and family members had built the Amish Acres brand to the point it draws 150,000 visitors each year. But he told the South Bend Tribune that keeping it going is “a year-round effort” and they're “all exhausted.”
With no sure offers for the whole complex, Pletcher chose to auction parts of it.
Roger Diehm, who managed the auction for Schrader, said sellers and buyers alike were pleased with the outcome.
"It's great news for Nappanee and the entire area, and I'm excited to see what the future will bring under the new ownership," he said.
R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company, said the event capped off an intensive marketing campaign.
Pletcher "worked closely with us from start to finish, and we're glad we got a result that will benefit everybody," he said.
Things to do: Looking for a staycation in NWI? Here are 6 places with 12 or more things to see
Photographer Debra K. Gutierrez takes artful pictures all over the Region. Here is a collection of places and things to see in Whiting. Be sur…
Debra K. Gutierrez takes readers on a tour of interesting places in and around Gary.
Debra K. Gutierrez takes readers on a tour of interesting places in and around LaPorte.
Times correspondent, Debra K. Gutierrez, shows off several of Griffith's telling locations.
From family-friendly activities to good eats, here are 12 photos of important places in Valparaiso.