Amp Americas acquires Fair Oaks Farms' dairy renewable natural gas operation

Amp Americas has acquired Fair Oaks Farms' dairy renewable natural gas operations that it's run since an expansion in June 2019.

The Chicago-based company that specializes in turning dairy waste into carbon-negative fuel acquired five digestors and two gas processing plants that capture methane from 1.5 million gallons of cow waste per day for an undisclosed sum. The operations convert methane from the dairy waste from 36,000 cows at nine dairies into fuel for vehicles.

"We have an agile structure and proven ability to finance, build, own, operate, market, and deliver renewable energy projects — all under one roof," said Grant Zimmerman, CEO of Amp Americas. "We believe the strength of these acquisitions, combined with our existing asset portfolio, will enable us to continue to make meaningful contributions to the decarbonization of the transportation and agriculture sectors."

Generate Capital owned the renewable natural gas operation that powers the tour buses and other vehicles at Fair Oaks Farms. It was launched in 2012.