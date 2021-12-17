Amp Americas acquires Fair Oaks Farms' dairy renewable natural gas operation

Amp Americas has acquired Fair Oaks Farms' dairy renewable natural gas operations that it's run since an expansion in June 2019.
The Chicago-based company that specializes in turning dairy waste into carbon-negative fuel acquired five digestors and two gas processing plants that capture methane from 1.5 million gallons of cow waste per day for an undisclosed sum. The operations convert methane from the dairy waste from 36,000 cows at nine dairies into fuel for vehicles.
"We have an agile structure and proven ability to finance, build, own, operate, market, and deliver renewable energy projects — all under one roof," said Grant Zimmerman, CEO of Amp Americas. "We believe the strength of these acquisitions, combined with our existing asset portfolio, will enable us to continue to make meaningful contributions to the decarbonization of the transportation and agriculture sectors."
Generate Capital owned the renewable natural gas operation that powers the tour buses and other vehicles at Fair Oaks Farms. It was launched in 2012.
"Amp Americas has been a valued decarbonization partner for Generate over the last several years and we are excited to deepen our relationship with Amp Americas through our investment in the company," said John Dannan, managing director at Generate Capital. "Amp Americas' scale and expertise are an attractive model for reducing methane pollution and expanding the RNG market, and we are looking forward to supporting the company's growth in the years to come."
Amp Americas now makes renewable fuel from 100,000 cows at 20 dairies, which it says combats climate change and improves air quality. It now runs seven of the largest dairy biogas-to-transportation fuel projects in the country.
"Amp Americas has a long history of developing and operating on-farm dairy RNG projects," said David Finan, partner of EIV Capital. "From addressing the financial complexities of RNG development to understanding the nuances of compliance and regulatory work and creating environmental and economic opportunities for farmers and their communities, Amp Americas has demonstrated unique expertise and an ability to positively impact the industry and our planet. We are proud to partner with the company in its efforts."
