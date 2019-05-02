Amtrak will pull the plug at the end of June on its Hoosier State passenger line between Indianapolis and Chicago with the loss of funding in Indiana's new state budget.
Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the four-days-a-week train won't run after June 30, which is when its $3 million annual state subsidy ends.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb didn't seek a continuation of that funding, with administration officials saying the subsidy of about $100 per passenger was too high and ridership numbers too low.
The state has contributed $3 million annually to support Amtrak's Hoosier State Service, a 196-mile route that runs between the cities four days a week.
The Hoosier State also receives a combined $500,000 annually from five local communities along the route: Crawfordsville, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Tippecanoe County and Rensselaer.
Amtrak and the Indiana Department of Transportation, along with the municipal and county contributors, had tried to upgrade the service in partnership with the private company Iowa Pacific Holdings in 2015, adding business class seating includes seating and other amenities.
Iowa Pacific provided train cars, maintenance, food service and other amenities on the run while Amtrak provided crews and ticketing services. But Iowa Pacific announced it wouldn't be able to continue its part in the partnership in 2017, and Amtrak returned to using its own trains.
The Hoosier State is one of Amtrak's 29 state-supported routes around the country. The line's ridership is the smallest of Amtrak's state-supported routes, and its ridership has declined over the past five years.
Amtrak stopped in April taking reservations beyond June for the Hoosier State's trips on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Hoosier State stopped locally in Dyer. It also stopped at stations in Rensselaer, Lafayette and Crawfordsville.
Another Amtrak route, the Cardinal, runs between Indianapolis and Chicago on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays as part of a Chicago-to-New York City route.