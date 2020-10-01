Anderson Trucking Service moving from Gary to Porter, adding jobs

PORTER — Anderson Trucking Service is moving out of Gary after 25 years so it can build a significantly larger maintenance facility in Porter.

The Minnesota-based family-owned company, the 33rd largest for-hire carrier in North America, is building a 36,000-square-foot facility on a 40-acre site near the U.S. 20 interchange of Interstate 94. It will combine its local maintenance operations there in a single building of about 14,000 square feet, about 38% larger than the square footage of the three buildings the business now occupies at 401 Blaine St., just off the Cline Road interchange of the Indiana Toll Road in Gary.

“As we continue to grow as a company, we want to make sure the driver experience grows with it,” ATS President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Anderson said. “This facility not only allows us to provide drivers a world-class experience when they’re in for maintenance, but a world-class training experience as well. We’re also excited to give our technicians a new facility that’s safer and more efficient for the type of work they’re doing.”