Anderson Trucking Service moving from Gary to Porter, adding jobs
Anderson Trucking Service moving from Gary to Porter, adding jobs

Anderson Trucking Service moving from Gary to Porter, adding jobs

Anderson Trucking Service is moving from Gary to this site in Porter, where it will build a larger facility.

 Joseph S. Pete

PORTER — Anderson Trucking Service is moving out of Gary after 25 years so it can build a significantly larger maintenance facility in Porter.

The Minnesota-based family-owned company, the 33rd largest for-hire carrier in North America, is building a 36,000-square-foot facility on a 40-acre site near the U.S. 20 interchange of Interstate 94. It will combine its local maintenance operations there in a single building of about 14,000 square feet, about 38% larger than the square footage of the three buildings the business now occupies at 401 Blaine St., just off the Cline Road interchange of the Indiana Toll Road in Gary.

“As we continue to grow as a company, we want to make sure the driver experience grows with it,” ATS President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Anderson said. “This facility not only allows us to provide drivers a world-class experience when they’re in for maintenance, but a world-class training experience as well. We’re also excited to give our technicians a new facility that’s safer and more efficient for the type of work they’re doing.”

The trucking company broke ground in June on the new facility. About 20 employees will be transferred to Porter, and Anderson Trucking Service also expects to hire more mechanics, parts supervisors, shop supervisors and class A over-the-road drivers, both for its enclosed vans and heavy haul fleets.

The new facility will have room to park more than 150 semi-trucks and trailers, or 50% more than at the current Gary facility. It will have driver lounges with showers, washers, dryers and big-screen televisions.

Anderson Trucking Service, which has a fleet of 2,700 trucks and 7,100 trailers operating nationwide, plans to offer driver training, including with a driving simulator.

Its new facility in Porter will occupy about half of the site, leaving room for potential expansion.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

