Andes Coil Processors in Gary expands, adds 60-inch cut-to-length line

Andes Coil Processors, a service center that processes most grades of carbon and alloy steel, installed a new 60-inch cut-to-length line in its Gary plant as part of a significant expansion.
Andes Coil Midwest at 201 Mississippi St. in the Great Lakes Industrial Complex by U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill now has four processing lines with capabilities between 0.011-inch and 0.1875-inch thickness. Adding onto its existing 72-inch and two 60-inch slitting lines, the facility can now produce coils of up to 72 inches wide and as narrow as .625 inches.
“Andes continues to grow during this time in the steel market and we are thrilled to announce yet another benefit for our customers,” Andes Midwest facility General Manager Lori Melvin said. “Our CTL line is just the start of new projects that Andes Coil Processors is developing to better serve our customers. In addition to the CTL line, Andes acquired another 60,000 square feet of space to accommodate production and storage.”
Andes Coil Processors is a steel toll processing business that stores, processes and ships steel for customers. The company, which has operations in Northwest Indiana and North Texas, cuts steel to customers' specifications, warehouses it and ships it via truck and rail.
Its new fully refurbished Cincinnati CTL line in Gary can process stee; coils between 12 inches and 60 inches in width, 0.016 inches and 0.156 inches in gauge, and 12 feet and 144 feet in length.
Andres Coil now has 160,000 square feet of covered warehouse at its Gary operation, which processes steel that moves through Interstate 90, the Norfolk Southern and Canadian National railroad lines and the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.