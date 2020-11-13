Andes Coil Processors in Gary installs a 52-inch embossing line

Andes Coil Processors in Gary now offers embossing services after making a major investment of $300,000 in new equipment.

The steel service center at 201 Mississippi St. installed a new 52-inch embossing line that can imprint raised or sunken designs into the metal without changing its material thickness.

Andes Coil Processors’ new embossing line can produce a stucco pattern at a depth of up to .013 inch for shelving products, building products or industrial flooring. The new line can process steel and aluminum coil between 5 inches and 52 inches in width and up to 25,000 pounds.

“Andes is continually looking for areas of expansion within our company,” General Manager Lori Melvin said. “The addition of the embossing line gives our existing customers another avenue to expand their own growth as well as an opportunity for us to grow beyond slitting, obtaining an expanded customer base. At Andes, it is our goal to continue to find ways to help our customers grow with us.”

CEO Bill Wilson said the embossing line would serve the construction, furniture and appliance industries. It can create products like siding, doors, roofing and walk-in coolers.