Andy's Red Hots inducted into Vienna Beef Hall of Fame

Hot dog!

Andy's Red Hots, a longtime Portage institution, has been inducted into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame.

The vintage hot dog stand at 6220 Central Ave. in downtown Portage serves an array of hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, gyros and other Chicagoland fast food favorites.

“I was honored that so many friends, family and customers came out to celebrate the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame induction with me. It was a nice surprise,” said Howie Popp, the longtime owner of Andy’s Red Hots.

Popp is a veteran who served more than two years in Vietnam. He's owned Andy's Red Hots for nearly three decades.

Vienna Beef gave it an honor reserved for only the most established and top-selling hot dog restaurants that have served generations of customers.

"At first I thought it was no big deal because we've won every award there is," Popp said. "We've won more than 20 Neighborhood Choice Awards and awards for food quality and quality control. But then I found out we were the 140th or so out of 3,000 or so Vienna Beef customers. It was nice. The place was packed. It was standing room only."

Andy's Red Hots started in Portage 37 years ago. It was originally located by the former Kmart on Willowcreek Road and moved to its current location 30 years ago, where it has remained ever since. Popp bought it two years after its relocation and has operated it for 28 years now.

"We try to offer quality food at a reasonable price," he said. "We take care of the charities, the veterans' groups and churches and stuff."

He and his wife boosted sales after first taking over Andy's Red Hots by putting in more attractions for kids, including three video game consoles, two pinball machines and a big hot dog on the wall.

"It's all for the kids," he said. "If they're not playing the video games, they'll bring in new ones. We've had the pinball machines for decades."

Top sellers include Chicago dogs and Maxwell Street Polishes.

"We've used Vienna Beef from day one," Popp said. "People want the real meat."

For more information, find the business on Facebook.