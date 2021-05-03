Anthony Contrucci promoted to Centier's senior vice president of community relations

Michael E. Schrage, CEO and chairman of Merrillville-based Centier Bank, promoted Anthony Contrucci to senior vice president of community relations.

Contrucci, who is Schrage's son-in-law, has led the family-run financial institution's community initiatives, including volunteerism, financial education and corporate giving since 2016, when he became Centier's vice president of community relations and business development.

Between its corporate philanthropy, internal fundraising and volunteering, Centier had an estimated impact of $11 million on the community from 2016 to 2020, a recent study found.

“From forming the community relations and business development department, to launching CentierGives, and perpetuating Centier’s servant heart culture, Anthony has been an integral part in helping countless nonprofits, schools and other organizations achieve their goals and fulfill their missions,” Schrage said.

Contrucci has worked for the 126-year-old Centier Bank since 2011. He previously served as the wealth management and strategic products consultant and was promoted to director of investment services in 2014.