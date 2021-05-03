 Skip to main content
Anthony Contrucci promoted to Centier's senior vice president of community relations
urgent

Anthony Contrucci has been promoted to Centier's senior vice president of community relations.

Michael E. Schrage, CEO and chairman of Merrillville-based Centier Bank, promoted Anthony Contrucci to senior vice president of community relations.

Contrucci, who is Schrage's son-in-law, has led the family-run financial institution's community initiatives, including volunteerism, financial education and corporate giving since 2016, when he became Centier's vice president of community relations and business development.

Between its corporate philanthropy, internal fundraising and volunteering, Centier had an estimated impact of $11 million on the community from 2016 to 2020, a recent study found.

“From forming the community relations and business development department, to launching CentierGives, and perpetuating Centier’s servant heart culture, Anthony has been an integral part in helping countless nonprofits, schools and other organizations achieve their goals and fulfill their missions,” Schrage said.

Contrucci has worked for the 126-year-old Centier Bank since 2011. He previously served as the wealth management and strategic products consultant and was promoted to director of investment services in 2014.

“Centier’s commitment of remaining an engaged corporate citizen, a true community bank and partner, is how we have been able to impact the lives of so many over the past 126 years. We strive to create a better quality of life for all by promoting our servant heart leadership and culture,” Contrucci said. “I’m honored to lead in such a caring organization that strives to do well by doing good and that puts purpose before profit.”

“I am committed to expanding the organization’s positive impact on communities across Indiana for generations to come,” stated Contrucci.

