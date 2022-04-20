Anthrax and Black Label Society to play Hard Rock Live

Heavy metal legends Anthrax and Black Label Society are going to rock Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The bands will perform the evening of Aug. 4 at the Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be hosting these legendary metal acts at Hard Rock Live. Our state-of-the-art sound system makes this the perfect venue for this show,” said Jeff Clayton, director of entertainment for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Hatebreed will serve as the opening act for the concert. It will feature Black Label Society, which former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde founded in the late 1990s in Los Angeles. It has released 11 studio albums, including one that made it to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Wylde will perform at the show.

It's headlined by Anthrax, widely considered to be one of the greatest heavy metal acts of all time. Guitarist and co-founder Ian Scott recently cameoed in the new Netflix film "Metal Lords."

Anthrax marked its 40th anniversary in 2021. "In 1991, the band helped break down race and genre barriers when they collaborated with Public Enemy on the track "Bring The Noise," and was the first metal band to have its music heard on Mars when NASA played 'Got The Time' to wake up the Mars Rover in 2012. Along with Metallica, Slayer, and Megadeth, Anthrax is a card-carrying member of The Big Four, the four bands that defined the speed/thrash/metal genre."

The general admission show is open to ages 21 and up.

Tickets go on sale Friday and cost $59.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.